My15: FIDLAR Shares the Playlist of Songs They’ve Had on Repeat Since 2007

It’s Consequence‘s 15th anniversary, and all September long we’ll be sharing artist-curated playlists that reflect the evolution of their music taste throughout the last 15 years. For today’s My15 playlist, FIDLAR share some songs that have made them cry (a little bit).

Recently, FIDLAR made their anticipated return with the “lizard-brained” rager “FSU.” The track was their first release since Almost Free and marked the beginning of a new era for the garage-punk band. Part of that new era, as frontman Zac Carper told us, comes from a recently expanded taste, as Carper and the band dive into new musical stylings.

Both their newfound interests and long-time favorites make it onto the band’s My15 playlist. From Slipknot and Deftones to Frank Ocean, Parquet Courts to Kamiyada+, FIDLAR’s picks reveal some insight into the band’s sound — and even more insight into the band’s members.

“All of these songs — for better or worse — made me cry a little bit,” Brandon Schwartzel tells Consequence of his contributions. “These songs make me feel good about me being a psycho,” Carper adds.

If you’re in the mood to cry a little bit or, perhaps, feel secure in psychosis, check out FIDLAR’s full My15 playlist below.