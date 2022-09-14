Flogging Molly’s Dave King on Steve Albini, History Repeating, and 20 Years of Drunken Lullabies

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Flogging Molly’s Dave King joins Kyle Meredith to discuss Anthem, a new album that finds the Celtic punk band once again working with Steve Albini, who mixed their debut album back in 2000.

The frontman talks about using history and connecting to his childhood in his work, writing about the 1916 Easter Rising in Ireland, and watching history repeat with Ukraine (something addressed in the track “A Song of Liberty”). King also shares his thoughts on America seemingly going in reverse while Ireland progressively thrives, as well as the 20th anniversary of Drunken Lullabies.

The interview took place last month while the band was touring Europe, but Flogging Molly are back in the States continuing their co-headlining trek with The Interrupters. Get tickets to the remaining dates here.

