Foo Fighters Complete Lineup for Taylor Hawkins Los Angeles Tribute Concert

On September 27th, Foo Fighters will stage the second of two Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. In anticipation, the band has shared the full lineup of guests scheduled to join the band as they honor their late drummer.

Newly announced additions include Tool’s Danny Carey, Tommy Lee, Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil, The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins, The Pretty Reckless’ Taylor Momsen, and Kesha.

They joined a previously announced guest list that includes Travis Barker, Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler, Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron, RUSH’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Alanis Morissette, Miley Cyrus, Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Rage Against the Machine’s Brad Wilk, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic, Nancy Wilson, Queens of the Stone Age’s Joshua Homme, Jon Theodore, and Alain Johannes, Joan Jett, P!NK, The Police’s Stewart Copeland, Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney, Gene Simmons, Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx, Mark Ronson, Omar Hakim, and Chevy Metal.

Many of these same names appeared at Foo Fighters’ first Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London earlier this month. That concert spanned six hours and saw 50 songs performed; Foo Fighters served as a backing band for much of the evening before staging their own headlining set. Highlights included Taylor Hawkins’ son, Shane, joining Foo Fighters on drums for “My Hero,” and Dave Grohl’s daughter covering Jeff Buckley and Amy Winehouse songs. What’s more, Them Crooked Vultures reunited for their first performance in 12 years, and Paul McCartney made a surprise appearance.

Tickets and merchandise sales from both Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will benefit Music Support and MusiCares per the Hawkins family’s request.