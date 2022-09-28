Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Foo Fighters Honor Taylor Hawkins with a Second Six-Hour Musical Lovefest in L.A.: Review

For the second time this month, Foo Fighters brought together Hawkins' friends and protégés for an epic night of music

Foo Fighters at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in L.A.
Foo Fighters, photo via lucid311 / YouTube
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 28, 2022 | 11:40am ET

    We’ve been at a collective loss since the passing of beloved and ultra-talented drummer Taylor Hawkins. The Foo Fighters staple had a place in the hearts of many inside the music world and outside of it — a piece to the grand puzzle that leaves it incomplete now that it’s gone.

    As if the initial tribute show in London’s Wembley Stadium earlier this month wasn’t proof enough, another horde of Hawkins fans sold out The Kia Forum in Inglewood on Tuesday night (September 27th) with hearts swelling and energy flowing, not knowing exactly what laid ahead of them. For another six hours, as with Wembley, David Grohl and his rotating cast of guests rolled their way through some of Hawkins’ favorite tracks, as well as Foo Fighters classics. And while family was again an overarching theme of the night, so was connection, and the importance of maintaining it with the ones you loved.

    Grohl made sure that in some form, connection was at the forefront of the accolades and memories he shared of Hawkins. “Everyone, in this room together, sharing all this love for Taylor,” he ruminated before Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith sat behind the drum set one last time for show-closer “Everlong,” his face filled with a sadness shared across the artists and the musicians. You could hear it in the grievances and salutations each artist shared as well, reinforcing the size of Hawkins’ heart and everyone in it.

    Advertisement

    Even though the Foo Fighters themselves (with different drummers for each song) didn’t hit their discography until the last two hours, the show started at 7:00 p.m. promptly, with a beautiful rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” from Grohl’s daughter Violet. Her voice was rich though her demeanor was low, likely a mixture of mourning and nerves.

    Her dad followed after, taking the stage alone before the rest of the Foos slowly joined him. His emotion was apparent, his longing for his friend visible from even the highest seats. “What we really wanted to do was pay tribute to Taylor in a way that you could sort of spend some time in his musical mind, which could be a pretty terrifying place,” he chuckled after noting how the hometown show was certainly going to be loud. “But just as the show in London, we’ve all gathered here to celebrate this person that has touched our lives, whether from afar or for all of his friends and family and loved ones and musician buddies and heroes that are here tonight.”

    Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Nine Inch Nails in Cleveland

Nine Inch Nails Play Historic Show in Cleveland with Ministry and Nitzer Ebb: Recap, Photos + Video

September 27, 2022

Lizzo kicks off 2022 "Special Tour"

Lizzo's "Special Tour" Showcases All of Her (Many) Talents: Review

September 24, 2022

demi lovato concert review

Demi Lovato Rages at “HOLY FVCK” Tour Stop in Sacramento: Review, Photos and Setlist

September 23, 2022

The Mars Volta Concert Review

The Mars Volta Brought Fans Home at Their First Show in Ten Years: Review, Photos and Setlist

September 23, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Foo Fighters Honor Taylor Hawkins with a Second Six-Hour Musical Lovefest in L.A.: Review

Menu Shop Search Newsletter