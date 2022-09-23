Freddie Gibbs Gets “Dark Hearted” on New James Blake-Produced Single: Stream

Freddie Gibbs is back with “Dark Hearted,” another look at his upcoming album $oul $old $separately that features production from James Blake. Listen to the single below.

“Dark Hearted” has that James Blake melancholy touch, particularly with the sweeping classical piano that accompanies the track’s machine gun beat. Gibbs offers a similar juxtaposition in his lyrics, rapping about the disconnect of still being “rich with mob ties.” “I knew you wouldn’t fuck with me if I didn’t have no loot,” he sighs.

$oul $old $eparately is out September 30th, and pre-orders are ongoing. Gibbs announced the album earlier this month by sharing “Too Much,” a single featuring Moneybagg Yo that we named Rap Song of the Week. His last solo full-length was 2018’s Freddie, while in 2020 he teamed up with The Alchemist for the collaborative album Alfredo. Earlier this year, the rapper made his film debut in Diego Ongaro’s Down with the King.

Next up, he’ll appear at III Points Festival (as will Blake) and Dia de Los Deftones. Grab tickets to all of his upcoming shows via Ticketmaster, and revisit our round up of his 10 Best Songs.