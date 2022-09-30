Menu
Freddie Gibbs Unleashes New Album $oul $old $eparately: Stream

Featuring Pusha T, Rick Ross, Anderson .Paak, and more

Freddie Gibbs Soul Sold Separately new album stream
Freddie Gibbs, photo by Nick Walker
September 30, 2022 | 12:00am ET

    After more than a decade of success as an independent artist, Freddie Gibbs has released his major label debut album, $oul $old $eparately, via ESGN/Warner Records. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

    The 15-track LP features appearances from Pusha T, Rick Ross, Scarface, Offset, Raekwon, and more. Producers on the project include close collaborators Madlib and The Alchemist, as well as Boi-1da, Justice League, Kaytranada, Jake One, and DJ Dahi. James Blake, Anderson .Paak, and Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul pulled double duty by producing and contributing vocals.

    In anticipation of $oul $old $eparately, Gibbs shared Rap Song of the Week “Too Much” featuring Moneybagg Yo and the James Blake-produced “Dark Hearted.” The Gary, Indiana rapper’s last full-length was 2020’s Alfredo in collaboration with The Alchemist, which came on the heels of 2019’s Bandana with Madlib. His most recent solo album was 2018’s Freddie.

    Related Video

    To wind down the year, Gibbs will make appearances at Miami’s III Points Festival and San Diego’s Dia De Los Deftones. Pick up tickets to his upcoming dates via Ticketmaster, and make sure to revisit our roundup of his 10 Best Songs.

    $oul $old $eparately Artwork:

    Freddie Gibbs Soul Sold Separately new album artwork

    $oul $old $eparately Tracklist:
    01. Couldn’t Be Done (feat. Kelly Price)
    02. Blackest In the Room
    03. Pain & Strife (feat. Offset)
    04. Zipper Bagz
    05. Too Much (feat. Moneybagg Yo)
    06. Lobster Omelette (feat. Rick Ross)
    07. Space Rabbit
    08. Feel No Pain (feat. Anderson .Paak and Raekwon)
    09. Rabbit Vision
    10. PYS (feat. DJ Paul)
    11. Dark Hearted
    12. Gold Rings (feat. Pusha T)
    13. Grandma’s Stove (feat. Musiq Soulchild)
    14. CIA
    15. Decoded (feat. Scarface) [Bonus Track]

