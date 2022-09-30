Freddie Gibbs Unleashes New Album $oul $old $eparately: Stream

After more than a decade of success as an independent artist, Freddie Gibbs has released his major label debut album, $oul $old $eparately, via ESGN/Warner Records. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The 15-track LP features appearances from Pusha T, Rick Ross, Scarface, Offset, Raekwon, and more. Producers on the project include close collaborators Madlib and The Alchemist, as well as Boi-1da, Justice League, Kaytranada, Jake One, and DJ Dahi. James Blake, Anderson .Paak, and Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul pulled double duty by producing and contributing vocals.

In anticipation of $oul $old $eparately, Gibbs shared Rap Song of the Week “Too Much” featuring Moneybagg Yo and the James Blake-produced “Dark Hearted.” The Gary, Indiana rapper’s last full-length was 2020’s Alfredo in collaboration with The Alchemist, which came on the heels of 2019’s Bandana with Madlib. His most recent solo album was 2018’s Freddie.

Related Video

To wind down the year, Gibbs will make appearances at Miami’s III Points Festival and San Diego’s Dia De Los Deftones. Pick up tickets to his upcoming dates via Ticketmaster, and make sure to revisit our roundup of his 10 Best Songs.

$oul $old $eparately Artwork:

$oul $old $eparately Tracklist:

01. Couldn’t Be Done (feat. Kelly Price)

02. Blackest In the Room

03. Pain & Strife (feat. Offset)

04. Zipper Bagz

05. Too Much (feat. Moneybagg Yo)

06. Lobster Omelette (feat. Rick Ross)

07. Space Rabbit

08. Feel No Pain (feat. Anderson .Paak and Raekwon)

09. Rabbit Vision

10. PYS (feat. DJ Paul)

11. Dark Hearted

12. Gold Rings (feat. Pusha T)

13. Grandma’s Stove (feat. Musiq Soulchild)

14. CIA

15. Decoded (feat. Scarface) [Bonus Track]