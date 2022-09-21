Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Ghost’s “Mary on a Cross” Cracks Billboard Hot 100 After Going Viral on TikTok

Marking the band's first-ever Top 100 single

ghost mary on a cross billboard
Ghost, photo by Johnny Perilla
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 21, 2022 | 10:13am ET

    Ghost’s track “Mary on a Cross” has made the Billboard Hot 100 after going viral on TikTok.

    The song was the B-side on the Seven Inches of Satanic Panic release in 2019. It’s unlikely debut on the latest edition of Billboard’s overall song chart comes thanks in large part to 6 million US streams during the week of September 9th through 15. This follows the song’s Top 40 placement in the UK last month.

    It all started when a TikTok user took a slowed-down version of the song to soundtrack a clip from Stranger Things. Now the hashtag #maryonthecross has roughly 800 million views and the song has been used in over 10,000 TikTok videos.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Ghost themselves even released an official slowed-down “chopped and screwed” version with added reverb. It hit digital platforms on August 26th.

    While “Mary on a Cross” is the first Ghost song to break into the Billboard Hot 100, the band has appeared numerous times on the album chart. Six Ghost LPs/EPs have charted on the Billboard 200: Infestissumam (No. 28, 2013); If You Have Ghost EP (No. 87, 2013); Meliora (No. 8, 2015); Popestar EP (No. 16, 2016); Prequelle (No. 3, 2018); and IMPERA (No. 2, 2022).

    Ghost Tobias Forge interview 2022
     Editor's Pick
    Ghost’s Tobias Forge Talks Arena Rock, Jack the Ripper, and the Band’s Next Album

    The TikTok fame rounds out a strong 2022 campaign for Ghost, who released their highly anticipated fifth studio album IMPERA back in March. The Swedish band is currently wrapping up a North American tour, which Heavy Consequence caught when it stopped at New York’s UBS Arena with Mastodon and Spiritbox. Only two dates remain, with tickets available here.

    Advertisement

    Below you check out the slowed-down version of “Mary on a Cross” and the original TikTok that caused the song to go viral.

    @editingtherapy

    as it should be. #strangerthings #byler #strangerthings4 #st #eleven #finnwolfhard #noahschnapp #gay #ship #viral #willandmike #foryoupage #viral some inpo: @byler stan

    ♬ Mary On A Cross – Ghost

Around The Web

Latest Stories

def leppard motley crue tour earnings

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard Stadium Tour Grosses $173.5 Million

September 21, 2022

elder innate passage

Elder Announce New Album Innate Passage

September 21, 2022

steel panther 2022 new bassist

Steel Panther Announce New Bassist Ahead of Fall 2022 North American Tour

September 20, 2022

ozzy osbourne no 1 albums sales chart

Ozzy Osbourne's Patient No. 9 Earns Him First No. 1 on Top Album Sales Chart

September 20, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ghost's "Mary on a Cross" Cracks Billboard Hot 100 After Going Viral on TikTok

Menu Shop Search Newsletter