Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Ghost’s Papa Emeritus IV Throws Out First Pitch at White Sox Game

The metal frontman appeared in full makeup

ghost white sox
Ghost’s Papa Emeritus IV, photo courtesy of the White Sox
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 22, 2022 | 10:30pm ET

    Ghost may not seem like a band of particularly sporty people, but hey, you never know. The Swedish metal band’s singer Papa Emeritus IV stopped by Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago on Thursday to throw out the first pitch at the White Sox’s game against the Cleveland Guardians.

    Decked out in a black-and-white White Sox uniform and matching face paint, Papa Emeritus IV took a break from Ghost’s ongoing arena tour to commence the game, even posing for a photograph with White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks.

    Ghost’s latest outing is in support of their March album Impera, one of the best hard rock albums of the year. Joined by Mastodon and Spiritbox, the trek wraps up September 23rd at Green Bay, Wisconsin’s Resch Center (with Carcass replacing Mastodon). Check out our review and photos of the band’s recent New York show here, and grab tickets to their Green Bay gig here.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Last month, Heavy Consequence caught up with Papa Emeritus IV (born Tobias Forge) to discuss Impera and their return to the road. Beyond the album rollout, the band’s eventful 2022 has produced their first Billboard Hot 100 single with “Mary on a Cross” thanks to some unexpected TikTok love.

    ghost white sox
    ghost white sox 4
    ghost liam hendriks
    ghost white sox 2
    Ghost at White Sox game

Around The Web

Latest Stories

ozzy osbourne 13 wasn't a black sabbath album

Ozzy Osbourne: 13 "Wasn't a Black Sabbath Album"

September 22, 2022

puscifer halloween livestreams

Puscifer to Livestream Two Concert Films for Halloween

September 21, 2022

def leppard motley crue tour earnings

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard Stadium Tour Grosses $173.5 Million

September 21, 2022

ghost mary on a cross billboard

Ghost's "Mary on a Cross" Cracks Billboard Hot 100 After Going Viral on TikTok

September 21, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ghost's Papa Emeritus IV Throws Out First Pitch at White Sox Game

Menu Shop Search Newsletter