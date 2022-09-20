NBC Agrees to Uncancel the Golden Globes

After a year in the doghouse, The Golden Globes are making a comeback: The 2023 ceremony, in years past a star-studded affair celebrating the year’s best film and television, will return to NBC on Tuesday, January 10th as part of a one-year agreement which, according to the official release, “allows the HFPA and dcp to explore new opportunities for domestic and global distribution across a variety of platforms in the future.”

It’s an important moment for the complicated legacy of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which was met with criticism in recent years over issues regarding its lack of diversity and questionable practices — including concerns about lavish gifts from studios, networks, and even individuals influencing member voting.

Following multiple reports about said issues, NBC did not air the 2022 awards, which were handed out on January 9th in a private ceremony only including HFPA members, with winners including Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog and FX’s Reservation Dogs.

Advertisement

Related Video

In subsequent months, the HFPA has made notable changes towards addressing past criticisms, as well as committing to some corporate restructuring. Those efforts and more likely led to NBC’s decision to resume broadcasting the awards. “We recognize the HFPA’s commitment to ongoing change and look forward to welcoming back the Golden Globes to NBC for its landmark 80th Anniversary in January 2023,” said NBCUniversal’s Frances Berwick in a statement.

Said Dick Clark Productions president Adam Stotsky, “We have seen first-hand the dedication of the HFPA as it continues to modernize and act on its important mission. We’re excited to produce the show that kicks off award season and supports so many here in Los Angeles and impacts artists across the globe.”

No telling who might be asked to host the show’s return, though whoever gets the job will have no shortage of material for their monologue. Here’s our look back at the existential crisis the HFPA faced in 2022.