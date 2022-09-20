Menu
My15: Good Looks Shares the Playlist of Songs That Have Been on Repeat Since 2007

Featuring the cool music of Neutral Milk Hotel, Elliot Smith, MGMT, and more

Good Looks My15 Playlist
Good Looks, photo by John Bergin
September 20, 2022 | 1:20pm ET

    It’s Consequence‘s 15th anniversary, and all September long we’ll be sharing artist-curated playlists that reflect the evolution of their music taste throughout the last 15 years. For today’s My15 playlist, Good Looks’ Tyler Jordan assembles a certifiably cool selection of tunes.

    Austin-based quartet Good Looks might have only recently made their first impression with this year’s Bummer Year, but they’re already carving out a distinct brand of country-influenced indie music. They’re not the first to combine the emotional power of the two genres, but songs like “Almost Automatic” and “Bummer Year” certainly validate their unique take on the genres’ marriage.

    But 15 years ago, Good Looks were a decade and a half away from releasing their debut LP, and Tyler Jordan, the band’s main creative force, had only just moved to Austin to pursue a career in music. Not even old enough to legally order a beer, Jordan spent his time busking and wearing out his CDs.

    Related Video

    “I was living in a former nursing home that had been converted into a co-op and paying $400 ABP in rent,” Jordan tells Consequence. “I didn’t have a functioning computer or a way to download music. I only had enough money to buy a few CDs that year, but I listened to the fuck out of them.”

    Thus, Jordan’s playlist features his favorite cuts from his 2007 CD collection. While he may downplay the “coolness” of the result, it does feature some, dare we say, “cool music” essentials: Neutral Milk Hotel, Elliot Smith, MGMT, Bright Eyes, The Walkmen, and more. “These aren’t necessarily cool,” he insists. “But then again, nothing really is and we’re all going to die. So dig in.”

    Check out the Good Looks’ My15 Playlist below.

