Gorillaz Bring Out Beck, Tame Impala, De La Soul, and More at Star-Studded Los Angeles Concert

ScHoolboy Q, EarthGang, and Del the Funky Homosapien also made cameo appearances

Gorillaz in concert 2022
Gorillaz, photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images
September 24, 2022 | 9:25pm ET

    Given that Gorillaz have worked with hundreds of collaborators over the last two decades, there’s always a good chance that a surprise guest or two will pop up during one of the band’s concerts. However, fans who attended Gorillaz’s show at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on Friday were treated to an especially star-studded affair, as everyone from Beck to Tame Impala to Thundercat made cameos.

    Beck joined Gorillaz to perform “The Valley of the Pagans,” from 2020’s Song Machine: Season One, as well as the world premiere of “Possession Island,” from Gorillaz’s upcoming album, Cracker Island. Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker and Thundercat also helped Gorillaz’s preview their next project, as they sat in for “New Gold” and “Cracker Island,” respectively.

    Other guests included ScHoolboy Q (“Pac Man,” another new song from Cracker Island), EarthGang (“Opium”), De La Soul (“Feel Good Inc.”), and Del the Funky Homosapien (“Feel Good Inc.) Check out the full 28-song setlist, as well as fan-captured footage of the concert, below.

    Related Video

    Cracker Island is out on February 24th, 2023. The band’s supporting North American arena tour runs through the end of October. You can purchase tickets to their upcoming dates here, and read our review of their recent gig in Vancouver here.

    Pac-Man at Inglewood! from gorillaz

    Setlist:
    M1 A1
    Last Living Souls
    Tranz
    White Light
    Tomorrow Comes Today
    19-2000
    Rhinestone Eyes
    Pac-Man (with ScHoolboy Q)
    The Valley of the Pagans (with Beck)
    Cracker Island (with Thundercat)
    O Green World
    On Melancholy Hill
    El Mañana
    New Genious (Brother)
    Empire Ants
    Kids With Guns
    Opium (with EARTHGANG)
    Désolé (with Fatoumata Diawara)
    Interlude: Elevator Going Up
    Andromeda (D.R.A.M. Special vocal outro)
    Dirty Harry (with Bootie Brown)
    DARE
    Feel Good Inc. (with De La Soul)
    Momentary Bliss
    Possession Island (with Beck)

    Encore:
    New Gold (with Tame Impala and Bootie Brown)
    Stylo (with Bootie Brown)
    Rock the House (with Del the Funky Homosapien)
    Clint Eastwood (with Del the Funky Homosapien and Sweetie Irie)

