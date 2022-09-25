Given that Gorillaz have worked with hundreds of collaborators over the last two decades, there’s always a good chance that a surprise guest or two will pop up during one of the band’s concerts. However, fans who attended Gorillaz’s show at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on Friday were treated to an especially star-studded affair, as everyone from Beck to Tame Impala to Thundercat made cameos.

Beck joined Gorillaz to perform “The Valley of the Pagans,” from 2020’s Song Machine: Season One, as well as the world premiere of “Possession Island,” from Gorillaz’s upcoming album, Cracker Island. Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker and Thundercat also helped Gorillaz’s preview their next project, as they sat in for “New Gold” and “Cracker Island,” respectively.

Other guests included ScHoolboy Q (“Pac Man,” another new song from Cracker Island), EarthGang (“Opium”), De La Soul (“Feel Good Inc.”), and Del the Funky Homosapien (“Feel Good Inc.) Check out the full 28-song setlist, as well as fan-captured footage of the concert, below.

Cracker Island is out on February 24th, 2023. The band’s supporting North American arena tour runs through the end of October. You can purchase tickets to their upcoming dates here, and read our review of their recent gig in Vancouver here.

Setlist:

M1 A1

Last Living Souls

Tranz

White Light

Tomorrow Comes Today

19-2000

Rhinestone Eyes

Pac-Man (with ScHoolboy Q)

The Valley of the Pagans (with Beck)

Cracker Island (with Thundercat)

O Green World

On Melancholy Hill

El Mañana

New Genious (Brother)

Empire Ants

Kids With Guns

Opium (with EARTHGANG)

Désolé (with Fatoumata Diawara)

Interlude: Elevator Going Up

Andromeda (D.R.A.M. Special vocal outro)

Dirty Harry (with Bootie Brown)

DARE

Feel Good Inc. (with De La Soul)

Momentary Bliss

Possession Island (with Beck)

Encore:

New Gold (with Tame Impala and Bootie Brown)

Stylo (with Bootie Brown)

Rock the House (with Del the Funky Homosapien)

Clint Eastwood (with Del the Funky Homosapien and Sweetie Irie)