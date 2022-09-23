Menu
Bring the Greatest Albums of All Time Everywhere You Go with Our New Legends Merch Collection

A new merch capsule featuring T-shirts, totes, and posters celebrating our 100 Greatest Albums of All Time list

ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
September 23, 2022 | 1:00pm ET

    Whether you completely agree with our list of the 100 Greatest Albums of All Time or not, you have to admit: Every single artist on there is legendary. To commemorate these GOATs, we’ve turned our exclusive, original Greatest Albums of All Time artwork into the new Legends Collection on the Consequence Shop.

    This new merch capsule features our original design printed on posters, T-Shirts, and tote bags. Each piece includes original art that references some of the greatest musicians ever, including Fleetwood Mac, Prince, Marvin Gaye, The Clash, Nirvana, The Beach Boys, Kendrick Lamar, Patti Smith, Talking Heads, David Bowie, Kate Bush, Radiohead, and Joni Mitchell.

    The posters are available unframed or framed, with the latter using sturdy wood frames sourced from renewable forests. Protected by an acrylite front panel and mounted on a high-quality, smooth white mat board, the framed option comes with all hanging hardware included. Whether you opt for the frame or regular poster, you can be sure the print is museum-quality, as we use a giclée printing process (pigment-based inkjet inks instead of lower-cost dye-based ink) on durable, archival, acid-free, 0.1-in thick Epson paper with a premium matte finish. Either way you go, you’ll be able to mount the GOATs in style.

    As for the T-shirts and totes, we adapted the original list art into the our “Legends” design. Available in 10 awesome colors, the shirts are made with 50% polyester created from recycled plastic bottles blended with 25% organic cotton and 25% modal. It combines for a super comfy shirt that’s also eco-friendly! What’s more, the carbon footprint is further reduced by verified carbon offsets through Carbonfund.org, making them Carbonfree® certified. Each shirt features the Consequence logo subtly printed on the back collar, so you can be sure your favorite independent publication and the greatest albums ever are always with you.

    Made from organic cotton, our tote bags are also eco-conscious. Available in a range of seven colors, these bags measure 14″ × 15 ¾″ × 2 ¾″ and are durably strong, with a bottom gusset ensuring you have plenty of space for books, daily necessities, or even your favorite music on vinyl. It’s the GOAT of totes, featuring the GOATs of music.

    All of this legendary merchandise is available now at the Consequence Shop as part of our Consequence: 15 Years of Sound anniversary celebration. You can also purchase all the Legends Collection items using the buy-now buttons below.

