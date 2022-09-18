Grimes Completes New Album After Possibly Undergoing Elf Ears Surgery

Grimes seems to have had her mythical dreams come true after revealing a post-op picture that looks to be taken after undergoing surgery for her coveted elf ears. She also confirmed her upcoming album is in the mixing phase.

In a tweet posted on Saturday afternoon (September 17th), the singer shared a photo of herself wrapped in bandages around her scalp, ears, and jaw with the caption: “I did smthn crazy!” She followed the picture with a timely update tweet about her long-teased album, BOOK 1, which was allegedly finished while still recovering from her operation. She said, “Album is done we’re mixing. My friend and I. perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic cuz they wouldn’t let me leave and we were laughing that this was the most Hollywood moment of all time. I have 20 songs so maybe BOOK 1 and BOOK 2? Deciding format/ tracklist.”

Though she did not specify what the preceding surgery entailed, she did reveal the title of a new song called “The Infinite Assassin” and assured fans that “once my babies sleep I shall be checking mixes.” Let’s just hope she can catch everything with those fresh ears.

Advertisement

Related Video

The Canadian singer has recently been trickling out details for her follow-up to 2020’s Miss Anthropocene. Earlier in the week, a fan asked Grimes about an alleged collaboration with The Weeknd, to which the singer replied: “Depends on Abel and Columbia but , I had a rly intense medical situation in the spring so I am relishing the delay tbh. The delay is kinda convenient cuz I’m just getting back to health.” She also confirmed the project would still be a space romance centered on lesbian AI and that the previously leaked track “Utopia” would be on the album.

In August, Grimes broached the topic of body modifications and sought feedback from her Twitter followers, but stressed that “elf ears isn’t an option” because it’s a “separate quest.” She also inquired about “great/ safe/ reliable ppl” in Austin or LA that could install vampire teeth caps in her continuing effort to become “post-human.”