Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Philadelphia Flyers Mascot Gritty Stirred Up Trouble on Abbott Elementary Season 2 Premiere

A cameo from "America’s favorite orange furry sweetheart"

Gritty Abbott Elementary season 2 premiere philadelphia flyers mascot
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 22, 2022 | 3:05pm ET

    School is back in session at Abbott Elementary, and the Emmy-winning show returned with a cameo from hometown hero (or terror, depending on who you ask) Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty.

    “I managed to get the only celebrity that matters to come and surprise our kids on the first day of school,” Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson’s character Janine Teagues said to open the episode. “America’s favorite orange furry sweetheart: Flyers mascot Gritty!”

    Apparently, everyone was into the idea except for fellow teacher Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams), who said he doesn’t “get” the fluffy orange monster. And since this a sitcom, there was a mix-up about the timing of Gritty’s visit.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Check out a clip from Gritty’s appearance on Abbott Elementary below.

    “Gritty, to me, is such a beautiful representation of Philadelphia,” Brunson said in a behind-the-scenes video. “The way he is joyful, the way he looks, the way he feels, the way he is.”

    Sheryl Lee Ralph, who won an Emmy for supporting actress, added, “There are a lot of people who might be iconic in Philadelphia, there are a lot of people that might be loved in Philadelphia. None of them come close to the love and admiration that is given to Gritty.”

    During the Emmy Awards earlier this month, Jimmy Kimmel stole some of Brunson’s spotlight while she was accepting her award for writing Abbott Elementary by pretending to pass out on stage. Kimmel later apologized after Brunson jokingly interrupted his monologue during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Vince Gilligan Rhea Seehorn apple tv series

Vince Gilligan's Next Series to Star Better Call Saul's Rhea Seehorn

September 22, 2022

johnny depp joelle rich dating uk libel lawsuit lawyer the sun celebrity news

Johnny Depp Dating His Attorney From 2020 Libel Lawsuit, Which He Lost

September 22, 2022

questlove j dilla documentary executive producing film movie music news hip hop rap

Questlove to Executive Produce J Dilla Documentary

September 22, 2022

lil nas x star walkin league of legends world championship official anthem hip hop video game pop music news listen stream

Lil Nas X Shares League of Legends World Championship Official Anthem "STAR WALKIN'": Stream

September 22, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Philadelphia Flyers Mascot Gritty Stirred Up Trouble on Abbott Elementary Season 2 Premiere

Menu Shop Search Newsletter