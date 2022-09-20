Guns N’ Roses Announce Massive Use Your Illusion I & II Box Set

Guns N’ Roses have unveiled a massive Use Your Illusion I & II box set featuring 96 songs, including 63 previously unreleased tracks. The collection arrives in numerous formats on November 11th.

GN’R released the companion Use Your Illusion albums nearly 31 years ago to the day on September 17th, 1991. At last, they’ve been combined into one comprehensive package and fully remastered for the first-time ever from 96kHz 24-bit digital transfers of the original 1/2-inch analog stereo masters.

The reissue comes in a variety of configurations: Super Deluxe 7-CD + Blu-ray; Super Deluxe 12-LP + Blu-ray; 4-LP with turntable slipmat; 2-CD Deluxe Editions of Use Your Illusion I & II separately; and standard 1-CD and 2-LP standalone versions of Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II. All versions will be available to stream and as digital downloads.

The Super Deluxe Edition is the real prize for diehard fans and collectors, and retails for $499.98. In addition to the original albums, previously unreleased concert recordings from a show in New York in 1991 and Las Vegas in 1992 are spread across eight 180-gram vinyl LPs (each being newly mixed from the original multi-track tapes). The included Blu-ray disc features the complete “Live in New York” concert film, freshly transferred from 35mm film prints to 4K UHD and presented in 1080p 24fps HD, in its entirety, along with audio mixed in Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD 5.1 surround, and PCM 48kHz 24-bit stereo.

All this is housed along with a 100-page hardcover book of unreleased photos and archival documents, replica fan club ephemera, lithographs, band photo prints, replica backstage passes, replica concert tickets, and a GN’R poster.

The CD editions also have their own unique inclusions, the debut of “November Rain (2022 Version)” being the most notable. The new version features a real 50-piece orchestra for the first-time, conducted and arranged by Grammy winning composer Christopher Lennertz.

Pre-order the collection in its various formats via Guns N’ Roses’ merch site. Below you can stream a previously unreleased live recording of “You Could Be Mine” and see the tracklist for the Super Deluxe Edition and the box set contents.

Use Your Illusion I and II Artwork:

Use Your Illusion I and II Super Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

CD 1

Use Your Illusion I (Original Album Remastered)

01. Right Next Door To Hell

02. Dust N’ Bones

03. Live And Let Die

04. Don’t Cry (Original)

05. Perfect Crime

06. You Ain’t The First

07. Bad Obsession

08. Back Off Bitch

09. Double Talkin’ Jive

11. November Rain*

12. The Garden

13. Garden Of Eden

14. Don’t Damn Me

15. Bad Apples

16. Dead Horse

17. Coma

CD2

Use Your Illusion II (Original Album Remastered)

01. Civil War

02. 14 Years

03. Yesterdays

04. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door

05. Get In The Ring

06. Shotgun Blues

07. Breakdown

08. Pretty Tied Up

09. Locomotive

10. So Fine

11. Estranged

12. You Could Be Mine

13. Don’t Cry (Alt. Lyrics)

14. My World

CD3

Live In New York (Ritz Theatre – May 16, 1991)

01. Pretty Tied Up*

02. Bad Obsession*

03. Right Next Door To Hell*

04. Mr. Brownstone*

05. Dust N’ Bones

06. Live And Let Die*

07. Paradise City*

08. Voodoo Child (Slight Return) / Civil War*

09. Drum Solo*

10. Slash Solo*

11. You Could Be Mine*

CD 4

Live In New York (Continued)

01. I Was Only Joking / Patience*

02. Only Women Bleed / Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door*

03. Don’t Cry (Original)* [Features Shannon Hoon On Vocals]

04. You Ain’t The First* [Features Shannon Hoon On Vocals]

05. My Michelle*

06. Estranged*

07. Double Talkin’ Jive*

08. Sweet Child O’ Mine*

09. Welcome To The Jungle*

CD 5

Live In Las Vegas (Thomas & Mack Center – January 25, 1992)

01. Nightrain

02. Mr. Brownstone*

03. Live And Let Die*

04. Attitude*

05. It’s So Easy*

06. Bad Obsession*

07. Welcome To The Jungle*

08. Double Talkin’ Jive*

09. Voodoo Child (Slight Return) / Civil War / Voodoo Child (Slight Return)*

CD 6

Live In Las Vegas (Continued)

01. Don’t Cry (Original)*

02. Wild Horses*

03. Patience*

04. You Could Be Mine*

05. So Fine*

06. November Rain*

07. Intros / Drum Solo*

08. Slash Solo*

09. Speak Softly, Love (Love Theme From The Godfather)*

10. Rocket Queen

CD 7

Live In Las Vegas (Cont’d)

01. Sail Away Sweet Sister*

02. Sweet Child O’ Mine*

03. Move To The City*

04. Hotel California / Only Women Bleed / Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door*

05. Yesterdays

06. My Michelle*

07. Estranged*

08. Mother* / Paradise City

Disc 8 – Blu-Ray Video

Live In New York (Ritz Theatre – May 16, 1991)

01. Pretty Tied Up*

02. Bad Obsession*

03. Right Next Door To Hell*

04. Mr. Brownstone*

05. Dust N’ Bones*

06. Live And Let Die*

07. Paradise City*

08. Voodoo Child (Slight Return) / Civil War*

09. Drum Solo*

10. Slash Solo*

11. You Could Be Mine*

12. I Was Only Joking / Patience*

13. Only Women Bleed / Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door*

14. Don’t Cry (Original)* [Features Shannon Hoon On Vocals]

15. You Ain’t The First* [Features Shannon Hoon On Vocals]

16. My Michelle*

17. Estranged*

18. Double Talkin’ Jive*

19. Sweet Child O’ Mine*

20. Welcome To The Jungle*

* = Previously Unreleased