Guns N’ Roses Announce Massive Use Your Illusion I & II Box Set

The deluxe 96-song collection arrives November 11th in multiple formats

Guns N' Roses performing in 1991
Guns N’ Roses performing in 1991, photo by Kevin Mazur
September 20, 2022 | 10:33am ET

    Guns N’ Roses have unveiled a massive Use Your Illusion I & II box set featuring 96 songs, including 63 previously unreleased tracks. The collection arrives in numerous formats on November 11th.

    GN’R released the companion Use Your Illusion albums nearly 31 years ago to the day on September 17th, 1991. At last, they’ve been combined into one comprehensive package and fully remastered for the first-time ever from 96kHz 24-bit digital transfers of the original 1/2-inch analog stereo masters.

    The reissue comes in a variety of configurations: Super Deluxe 7-CD + Blu-ray; Super Deluxe 12-LP + Blu-ray; 4-LP with turntable slipmat; 2-CD Deluxe Editions of Use Your Illusion I & II separately; and standard 1-CD and 2-LP standalone versions of Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II. All versions will be available to stream and as digital downloads.

    The Super Deluxe Edition is the real prize for diehard fans and collectors, and retails for $499.98. In addition to the original albums, previously unreleased concert recordings from a show in New York in 1991 and Las Vegas in 1992 are spread across eight 180-gram vinyl LPs (each being newly mixed from the original multi-track tapes). The included Blu-ray disc features the complete “Live in New York” concert film, freshly transferred from 35mm film prints to 4K UHD and presented in 1080p 24fps HD, in its entirety, along with audio mixed in Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD 5.1 surround, and PCM 48kHz 24-bit stereo.

    All this is housed along with a 100-page hardcover book of unreleased photos and archival documents, replica fan club ephemera, lithographs, band photo prints, replica backstage passes, replica concert tickets, and a GN’R poster.

    The CD editions also have their own unique inclusions, the debut of “November Rain (2022 Version)” being the most notable. The new version features a real 50-piece orchestra for the first-time, conducted and arranged by Grammy winning composer Christopher Lennertz.

    Pre-order the collection in its various formats via Guns N’ Roses’ merch site. Below you can stream a previously unreleased live recording of “You Could Be Mine” and see the tracklist for the Super Deluxe Edition and the box set contents.

    Use Your Illusion I and II Artwork:

    guns n roses use your illusion i and ii artwork

    guns n roses use your illusion i and ii artwork

    Use Your Illusion I and II Super Deluxe Edition Tracklist:
    CD 1
    Use Your Illusion I (Original Album Remastered)
    01. Right Next Door To Hell
    02. Dust N’ Bones
    03. Live And Let Die
    04. Don’t Cry (Original)
    05. Perfect Crime
    06. You Ain’t The First
    07. Bad Obsession
    08. Back Off Bitch
    09. Double Talkin’ Jive
    11. November Rain*
    12. The Garden
    13. Garden Of Eden
    14. Don’t Damn Me
    15. Bad Apples
    16. Dead Horse
    17. Coma

    CD2
    Use Your Illusion II (Original Album Remastered)
    01. Civil War
    02. 14 Years
    03. Yesterdays
    04. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door
    05. Get In The Ring
    06. Shotgun Blues
    07. Breakdown
    08. Pretty Tied Up
    09. Locomotive
    10. So Fine
    11. Estranged
    12. You Could Be Mine
    13. Don’t Cry (Alt. Lyrics)
    14. My World

    CD3
    Live In New York (Ritz Theatre – May 16, 1991)
    01. Pretty Tied Up*
    02. Bad Obsession*
    03. Right Next Door To Hell*
    04. Mr. Brownstone*
    05. Dust N’ Bones
    06. Live And Let Die*
    07. Paradise City*
    08. Voodoo Child (Slight Return) / Civil War*
    09. Drum Solo*
    10. Slash Solo*
    11. You Could Be Mine*

    CD 4
    Live In New York (Continued)
    01. I Was Only Joking / Patience*
    02. Only Women Bleed / Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door*
    03. Don’t Cry (Original)* [Features Shannon Hoon On Vocals]
    04. You Ain’t The First* [Features Shannon Hoon On Vocals]
    05. My Michelle*
    06. Estranged*
    07. Double Talkin’ Jive*
    08. Sweet Child O’ Mine*
    09. Welcome To The Jungle*

    CD 5
    Live In Las Vegas (Thomas & Mack Center – January 25, 1992)
    01. Nightrain
    02. Mr. Brownstone*
    03. Live And Let Die*
    04. Attitude*
    05. It’s So Easy*
    06. Bad Obsession*
    07. Welcome To The Jungle*
    08. Double Talkin’ Jive*
    09. Voodoo Child (Slight Return) / Civil War / Voodoo Child (Slight Return)*

    CD 6
    Live In Las Vegas (Continued)
    01. Don’t Cry (Original)*
    02. Wild Horses*
    03. Patience*
    04. You Could Be Mine*
    05. So Fine*
    06. November Rain*
    07. Intros / Drum Solo*
    08. Slash Solo*
    09. Speak Softly, Love (Love Theme From The Godfather)*
    10. Rocket Queen

    CD 7
    Live In Las Vegas (Cont’d)
    01. Sail Away Sweet Sister*
    02. Sweet Child O’ Mine*
    03. Move To The City*
    04. Hotel California / Only Women Bleed / Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door*
    05. Yesterdays
    06. My Michelle*
    07. Estranged*
    08. Mother* / Paradise City

    Disc 8 – Blu-Ray Video
    Live In New York (Ritz Theatre – May 16, 1991)
    01. Pretty Tied Up*
    02. Bad Obsession*
    03. Right Next Door To Hell*
    04. Mr. Brownstone*
    05. Dust N’ Bones*
    06. Live And Let Die*
    07. Paradise City*
    08. Voodoo Child (Slight Return) / Civil War*
    09. Drum Solo*
    10. Slash Solo*
    11. You Could Be Mine*
    12. I Was Only Joking / Patience*
    13. Only Women Bleed / Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door*
    14. Don’t Cry (Original)* [Features Shannon Hoon On Vocals]
    15. You Ain’t The First* [Features Shannon Hoon On Vocals]
    16. My Michelle*
    17. Estranged*
    18. Double Talkin’ Jive*
    19. Sweet Child O’ Mine*
    20. Welcome To The Jungle*

    * = Previously Unreleased

