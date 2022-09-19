Menu
Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale on Covers, Work Anxiety Nightmares, and the Mental Health Behind Back from the Dead

The lead singer also talks about watching Jimmy Fallon gift Demi Lovato one of her signature guitars

Halestorm Back From The Dead
Kyle Meredith with Lzzy Hale of Halestorm, photo by Amy Harris
Consequence Staff
September 19, 2022 | 12:26pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale joins Kyle Meredith to talk about the band’s latest album, Back from the Dead, and how it unintentionally became a heavier record due to the anxiety and struggles with mental health she faced during the pandemic.

    Related Video

    The lead singer also tells us about the fun the band has with other musician friends at festivals, her work anxiety nightmares, and Halestorm’s recent Adele and Dolly Parton covers — and what it could mean for a studio covers release. She also touches on their unreleased/shelved cover of “When a Man Loves a Woman.”

    Hale then discusses using religious connotations in her writing and recently watching Jimmy Fallon gift Demi Lovato one of Hale’s signature Gibson guitar models.

    Listen to Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale discuss Back from the Dead and more on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast above, or via the YouTube player below. Don’t forget to to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our shows by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

