Hardcore Show Takes Over Sonic Drive-Thru in New Jersey: Watch

“Hi, we’ll have a SuperSONIC double cheeseburger combo, a jumbo popcorn chicken, a cherry burst slush … and, oh, what the hell, throw in a killer hardcore show while you’re at it!!” That’s right, a hardcore concert featuring the bands Gel, Scowl, Exhibition, Chemical Fix, and Phantom took place at a Sonic drive-thru in New Jersey on Saturday night (September 10th).

Perhaps inspired by a raucous hardcore show that took place at a Denny’s in Santa Ana, California, three years ago, the aforementioned bands descended upon the drive-thru of fast-food chain Sonic’s location in Hainesport, New Jersey. Hardcore videographer hate5six captured all the action, as did fans in attendance at the show.

One look at the footage, and it’s easy to see that the mosh pits were in full force at the gig, with a few people adding some makeshift pyro to the mix — in the form of lighters and fireworks.

So, looks like anyone who was in the mood for a Sonic burger, a blue raspberry slush, and a kick-ass hardcore show had the time of their lives on Saturday night.

If you want to check out the full sets from each of the bands, join hate5six’s Patreon page, or else see the videographer’s compilation of clips, as well as fan-filmed footage, below.