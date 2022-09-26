Harry Styles Sets Hot 100 Record for Longest-Reigning No. 1 by a British Artist

Harry Styles has set a Hot 100 record with “As It Was.” Per Billboard, the Harry’s House cut’s 15th week atop the chart has earned him the longest-reigning No. 1 by a British artist.

In setting the record, “As It Was” passes by Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk!” featuring Bruno Mars and Elton John’s “Candle in the Wind 1997″/”Something About the Way You Look Tonight.” Our previous Song of the Week also broke out of a tie for the longest reign at No. 1 on the Hot 100 by an unaccompanied artist, surpassing songs by artists like Mariah Carey (“We Belong Together”), Boyz II Men (“I’ll Make Love to You”), Whitney Houston (“I Will Always Love You”), and more.

It’s the fourth-longest run on the Hot 100 behind Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” with Justin Bieber, and Mariah Carey & Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day.” If “As It Was” spends another week at No. 1, it will tie the latter two songs for second place.

Advertisement

Related Video

Styles also scored a No. 1 in the box office this past weekend when Don’t Worry Darling opened with $19.2 million domestically. He stars in the film alongside Chris Pine, Florence Pugh, and Olivia Wilde, the latter of whom also directed and co-produced.

The movie has been a source of plenty of real-world drama, ranging from the exit of Shia LeBeouf to a rumor that Styles himself spit on Pine during its premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Pine’s representative refuted the story, though Styles later joked about the “incident” during his concert at Madison Square Garden. Read our timeline of all the drama here.