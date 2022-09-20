Pain Has a New Face in Trailer for Hellraiser Reboot: Watch

Ahead of its premiere in October, Hulu has shared the trailer for the Clive Barker-produced Hellraiser reboot starring Jamie Clayton as Pinhead. Watch the full clip below.

Hellraiser centers around Riley (Odessa A’zion), a young woman struggling with addiction who comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box called the Lament Configuration. After solving it, she mistakenly summons the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension led by Pinhead.

To open the trailer, a mysterious occultist named Mr. Voight (Goran Visnjic) eggs someone on to solve the Lament Configuration. When asked if there’s a prize, his sharply dressed character lights up with an evil grin and the person gets dragged off by a chain that mysteriously grabs their leg.

Then, we hear Riley learning about the box: “It has six sides, six configurations. It opens up and it cuts you. And then they come to collect.” Right on cue, Pinhead appears with the Cenobites and orders them to feed on the people who’ve been imprisoned, saying, “Their blood, their pain. All for us.”

Check out the Hellraiser reboot trailer below.

The remake was directed by David Bruckner, with the franchise’s creator (and writer/director of the original 1987 film) Clive Barker as a producer. Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski wrote the screenplay and conceived the story with David S. Goyer, the latter of whom also produced. The cast is rounded out by Adam Faison, Drew Starkey, Brandon Flynn, Aoife Hinds, Jason Liles, Yinka Olorunnife, Selina Lo, Zachary Hing, Kit Clarke, and Hiam Abbass.

Hellraiser debuts exclusively on Hulu on October 7th as part of the streamer’s annual “Huluween” celebration.