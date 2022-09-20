Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Pain Has a New Face in Trailer for Hellraiser Reboot: Watch

Clive Barker-produced remake was directed by David Bruckner and stars Jamie Clayton as Pinhead

Hellraiser hulu reboot trailer watch
Hellraiser (Hulu)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 20, 2022 | 1:26pm ET

    Ahead of its premiere in October, Hulu has shared the trailer for the Clive Barker-produced Hellraiser reboot starring Jamie Clayton as Pinhead. Watch the full clip below.

    Hellraiser centers around Riley (Odessa A’zion), a young woman struggling with addiction who comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box called the Lament Configuration. After solving it, she mistakenly summons the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension led by Pinhead.

    To open the trailer, a mysterious occultist named Mr. Voight (Goran Visnjic) eggs someone on to solve the Lament Configuration. When asked if there’s a prize, his sharply dressed character lights up with an evil grin and the person gets dragged off by a chain that mysteriously grabs their leg.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Then, we hear Riley learning about the box: “It has six sides, six configurations. It opens up and it cuts you. And then they come to collect.” Right on cue, Pinhead appears with the Cenobites and orders them to feed on the people who’ve been imprisoned, saying, “Their blood, their pain. All for us.”

    Check out the Hellraiser reboot trailer below.

    The remake was directed by David Bruckner, with the franchise’s creator (and writer/director of the original 1987 film) Clive Barker as a producer. Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski wrote the screenplay and conceived the story with David S. Goyer, the latter of whom also produced. The cast is rounded out by Adam Faison, Drew Starkey, Brandon Flynn, Aoife Hinds, Jason Liles, Yinka Olorunnife, Selina Lo, Zachary Hing, Kit Clarke, and Hiam Abbass.

    Hellraiser debuts exclusively on Hulu on October 7th as part of the streamer’s annual “Huluween” celebration.

    Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Weird Al Yankovic Story Review

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Shines Thanks to a Deadpan Daniel Radcliffe: Review

September 20, 2022

Ballistic Ecks vs Sever Why Its Bad

Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever Is the Worst-Reviewed Movie on Rotten Tomatoes — 20 Years Later, Is It Still That Bad?

September 20, 2022

Blonde Review Netflix Marilyn Monroe

Andrew Dominik Hollows Out Marilyn Monroe For His Beautiful, Empty Blonde: Review

September 20, 2022

golden globes 2023 nbc

NBC Agrees to Uncancel the Golden Globes

September 20, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Pain Has a New Face in Trailer for Hellraiser Reboot: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter