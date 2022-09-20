Menu
Hinds Answer the Consequestionnaire: 15 Years of Performing Around the World, Meeting Fans, and New Music

Madrid rock outfit's Ana Perrote and Carlotta Cosials and tell us about their last 15 years

Hinds, photo by Andrea Savall
September 20, 2022 | 10:00am ET

    It’s Consequence’s 15th anniversary, and all month long we are featuring a series of retrospective features and essays encompassing our publication’s history — as well as the entertainment landscape at large. We’re also giving some of our favorite artists a chance to do some reflecting by filling out our Consequestionnaire; today’s respondents are Hinds.

    We’re continuing our Consequence: 15 Years of Sound celebration this week, reflecting on a decade and a half of bridging the mainstream and the underground. One of the ways we’ve consistently done this over the years is with our Artists of the Month (f.k.a. CoSigns) series, putting the spotlight on young artists ready to cross over to the big time. Way back in April of 2015, one of the bands we put on your radar was Madrid garage rock quartet Hinds.

    We were instantly taken with the energy Ana Perrote, Carlotta Cosials, Amber Grimbergen, and Ade Martin brought to their music, both on record and on the stage. During their first world tour, they made a stop at South by Southwest — or, we should say, 16 stops at SXSW, over just four days. That’s just the kind of unstoppable fire this four rockers possess, and it’s led to a career that’s still burning bright.

    Having become mainstays of the indie scene, they’re able to play tiny DIY venues or open for The Strokes at New York’s Barclays Center with the same fervor they’ve always had. We’ve heard it across a trio of albums — most recently 2020’s The Prettiest Curse — and as Hinds tease in their answers to our Consequestionnaire, we’ll likely hear it again on their upcoming fourth.

    The band’s Perrote and Cosials also tell us about some memorable fan interactions, playing a cruise with Belle and Sebastian, and how they feel about hats, and more. Read all their answers below, and see what other former AotM/CoSigns have filled out Q&A here.

Current story

Hinds Answer the Consequestionnaire: 15 Years of Performing Around the World, Meeting Fans, and New Music

