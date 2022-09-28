Menu
Live Like a Sanderson Sister at Hocus Pocus 2 Cottage on Airbnb

The Salem, Massachusetts cottage is available for one night only

hocus pocus 2 cottage airbnb sanderson sisters
Photo by Helynn Ospina
September 28, 2022

    Listen up, witches, Airbnb has unveiled a recreation of the Sanderson sisters’ cottage in Salem, Massachusetts ahead of the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2. Now you can live like a Sanderson sister, by which we mean you can have enchanting fun for one night only before getting banished to wherever you came from.

    This officially sanctioned, privately owned and operated cottage comes with a real mix of amenities. On the one hand, there’s a bubbling cauldron, an ancient spellbook where guests can “try their hand at enchantments,” and you can read by Black Flame Candle. On the other, “Guests should also note that because our precious cottage doesn’t come with ‘facilities’, if you will, we’ve added a modern outhouse just steps from the home for your convenience.”

    If that “modern outhouse” doesn’t turn you off, you can book your stay for only $31. The cottage will be available for a one-night stay on Thursday, October 20th, with bookings opening up at 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 12th.

    Related Video

    “We all know that the Sanderson sisters’ story might not have ended when we turned to dust, nor did our shenanigans,” said Kathy Najimy, who plays Mary Sanderson. “What better way to celebrate the season than to host guests at the trio’s historic haunt for a night they’ll remember for years to come?”

    Check out images from the Airbnb below, and if you’d like, you can revisit the trailer now. Hocus Pocus 2 debuts September 30th on Disney+.

    hocus pocus 2 cottage airbnb sanderson sisters

    Photo by Helynn Ospina

    hocus pocus 2 airbnb 2 Live Like a Sanderson Sister at Hocus Pocus 2 Cottage on Airbnb

    Photo by Helynn Ospina

    hocus pocus 2 airbnb 3 Live Like a Sanderson Sister at Hocus Pocus 2 Cottage on Airbnb

    Photo by Helynn Ospina

    hocus pocus 2 airbnb 4 Live Like a Sanderson Sister at Hocus Pocus 2 Cottage on Airbnb

    Photo by Helynn Ospina

