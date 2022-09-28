A full-length feature film centered on this summer’s closely-followed defamation case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has its first trailer. Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial is set to premiere on the free, ad-supported streaming platform Tubi (you know, home of the Gumbyverse) on September 30th.

The trailer reveals the first look at Mark Hapka and Megan Davis as Depp and Heard, respectively, who recreate familiar moments from the court proceedings as well as past incidents between the couple that were shared during their individual testimonies. The clip also suggests that the retelling will include an angle about the influence of social media on the trial, with one cut-away showing a fictional influencer named @deppqueen$$$ telling her followers, “Girl just wants some attention” in reference to Heard. Elsewhere, Hapka’s Depp seems to break the fourth wall, telling the audience directly, “It didn’t happen.”

The project’s quick turnaround was explained in a statement by Tubi Chief Content Officer Adam Lewinson, who said, “Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial has ‘Hot Take’ in the title for a reason… this Tubi Original was fast-tracked into production to capture a timely take on a story that became part of the cultural zeitgeist, painting a unique picture of what millions watched play out in the headlines over the summer.”

However, Hot Take doesn’t appear to extend beyond the jury’s decision to rule in favor of Depp, or cover the subsequent appeal and interview by Heard after the trial. The biopic also stars Melissa Marty as Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez and Mary Carrig as Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft. It was written by original Daily Show scribe Guy Nicolucci and directed by Sara Lohman (Secrets in the Woods). Watch the Hot Take trailer below.

Despite speculation on Depp’s career following the contentious litigation, he seems to have bounced back fairly quickly by releasing an album with Jeff Beck in July, booking his first directorial gig in 25 years, joining TikTok, and dating an attorney from a separate 2020 lawsuit (which he lost).