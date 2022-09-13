How to Get Tickets to Adam Sandler’s 2022 Tour

Adam Sandler has announced a 15-city US standup tour for Fall 2022, and just like his prior outings including the 2018 standup comeback special “100% Fresh” and 2019’s “100% Fresher Tour,” tickets to his new comedy set are bound to double as a musical performance as well.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Adam Sandler’s Next Tour?

The “Adam Sandler Live” tour kicks off in Allentown, Pennsylvania on October 21st followed by stops in Manchester, New Hampshire and Boston. Though he’s never quite reporting “LIVE FROM NEW YORK” directly, the former SNL star will play four shows in and around the state, including Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center in Verona, New York on October 25th, Long Island’s Belmont Park on October 27th, Atlantic City, New Jersey on October 28th, and Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on October 29th.

A week later, Sandler resumes the tour with four nights in Florida between Tampa, Estero, Hollywood, and St. Augustine. He heads to Greenville, South Carolina on November 11th, Duluth, Georgia on November 12th, and Raleigh, North Carolina on November 13th. The comedy circuit is then scheduled to wrap in Savannah, Georgia on November 14th.

Who Is Opening for Adam Sandler on Tour?

There are no openers or supporting acts specified on the itinerary for Adam Sandler’s fall trek, but the tour poster does tease a “Surprise Guest.”

How Can I Get Tickets for Adam Sandler’s 2022 Tour?

Adam Sandler tickets will first go up for grabs via a Live Nation pre-sale on Thursday, September 15th at 10:00 a.m. local (use code VENUE). Pre-sales for American Express cardholders and various venue specials open that same day and Friday, September 16th. General public tickets will release on Friday, September 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

What Are Adam Sandler’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Adam Sandler’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming shows here.

Adam Sandler’s 2022 Tour Dates:

10/21 — Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

10/22 — Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

10/23 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/25 — Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center

10/27 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

10/28 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

10/29 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

11/06 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

11/07 — Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

11/09 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

11/10 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

11/11 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

11/12 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

11/13 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

11/14 — Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena Savannah