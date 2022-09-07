How to Get Tickets to Blake Shelton’s 2023 Tour Dates

Blake Shelton is stepping out for his 2023 “Back to the Honky Tonk Tour” and tickets to country’s biggest dance party are going up for grabs.

“There’s nothing like getting out on the road and taking music to the fans. I feel just as excited to step on stage and perform as I did the very first time,” Shelton shared in a statement. “Break out the hats and boots, ‘cause we’re going back to the honky tonk!”

What Is Blake Shelton’s Next Tour?

The “Back to the Honky Tonk Tour” kicks off on February 16th in Lincoln, Nebraska, then routes the country artist to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, St. Paul, Minnesota, and Greensboro, North Carolina. He plays Knoxville on February 24th, then travels south for a stop in Birmingham, Alabama and three nights in Florida between Jacksonville, Tampa, and Orlando.

On March 9th, Shelton will perform at Louisville, Kentucky’s KFC Yum! Center, followed by shows in Columbus, Ohio, Indianapolis, and Little Rock, Arkansas. He’ll play Oklahoma City on March 17th, Kansas City on March 18th, and Cincinnati on March 23rd. The tour winds down in Pittsburgh on March 24th, then officially concludes in Buffalo on March 25th.

Who Is Opening for Blake Shelton on Tour?

Blake Shelton will be supported on select dates by the 2022 ACM Awards Female Artist of the Year Carly Pearce and rising Maryland singer Jackson Dean.

How Can I Get Tickets for Blake Shelton’s “Back to the Honky Tonk Tour”?

Members of Blake Shelton’s Fan Club will have first access to pre-sale tickets starting on Tuesday, September 13th at 10:00 a.m. with registration available at his website. Two pre-sales for American Express cardholders will run for select dates on Tuesday, September 13th and the following Tuesday, September 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Then, a Ticketmaster pre-sale opens on Thursday, September 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code VENUE).

General public tickets will have a staggered release starting on Friday, September 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time. The second round opens later that day at 12:00 p.m. local time. The final ticket drop occurs Friday, September 23rd at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

What Are Blake Shelton’s 2022-2023 Tour Dates?

See Blake Shelton’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Blake Shelton 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

09/10 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry

11/11 – Coachella, CA @ Salute to our Heroes

02/16/23 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

02/17/23 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

02/18/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center ^

02/23/23 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum ^

02/24/23 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena *

02/25/23 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

03/02/23 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

03/03/23 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena ^

03/04/23 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

03/09/23 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

03/10/23 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

03/11/23 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse ^

03/16/23 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

03/17/23 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

03/18/23 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center ^

03/23/23 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

03/24/23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena ^

03/25/23 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center *