How to Get Tickets to Harry Connick, Jr.’s 2022 Christmas Tour

Harry Connick, Jr. has come to spread some cheer to fans with tickets to the singer’s “A Holiday Celebration 2022 Tour.” The 29-date trek starts just in time for the winter season to approach, and stretches all the way to Christmas Eve.



What Is Harry Connick, Jr.’s Next Tour?

The “Holiday Celebration 2022 Tour” launches in Hershey, Pennsylvania on November 18th and makes stops in Philadelphia, Washington, DC’s Kennedy Center, and Durham, North Carolina for two nights. After concerts in Cleveland and Rochester, Connick Jr. will deliver two performances in David Geffen Hall at New York City’s Lincoln Center on November 27th and 28th. He’ll then head toward the Midwest via Pittsburgh for shows in Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Missouri.

Connick Jr. will complete the first week of December in Denver and Albuquerque, then spend the next week between California and Arizona, capped by two nights in Mesa on December 12th and 13th. He’ll headline three nights at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Pantages Theatre between December 15th and 17th, followed by a double-header in Seattle on December 19th and 20th. The “Holiday Celebration” closes at Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco on Christmas Eve, December 24th.

Who Is Opening for Harry Connick, Jr. on Tour?

There are no listed supporting acts or openers thus far for Harry Connick Jr.’s 2022 holiday run.

How Can I Get Tickets for Harry Connick, Jr.’s “A Holiday Celebration 2022 Tour”?

Harry Connick, Jr. tickets are available now through a number of pre-sale options. A Ticketmaster pre-sale is running through Thursday, September 22nd at 10:00 p.m. local time (use code VENUE). Venue and Platinum Seating pre-sales are ongoing for select dates as well. General public tickets will be released wide on Friday, September 23rd at 10:00 a.m. local time.



What Are Harry Connick, Jr.’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Harry Connick, Jr.'s full list of tour dates below.

Harry Connick, Jr. 2022 Tour Dates:

11/18 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre

11/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Academy of Music

11/20 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

11/21 – Washington, DC @ Kennedy Center

11/22 – Durham, NC @ DPAC

11/23 – Durham, NC @ DPAC

11/25 – Cleveland, OH @ KeyBank State Theatre

11/26 – Rochester, NY @ Auditorium Theatre

11/27 – New York, NY @ David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center

11/28 – New York, NY @ David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center

11/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center

11/30 – East Lansing, MI @ Wharton Center

12/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

12/03 – Peoria, IL @ Civic Center Theater

12/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

12/06 – Denver, CO @ Buell Theatre

12/07 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium

12/09 – Tucson, AZ @ Centennial Hall

12/10 – Rancho Mirage, CA @ The Show at Agua Caliente

12/11 – San Diego, CA @ Civic Theatre

12/12 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center

12/13 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center

12/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Pantages Theatre

12/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Pantages Theatre

12/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Pantages Theatre

12/19 – Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall

12/20 – Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall

12/22 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

12/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Davies Symphony Hall