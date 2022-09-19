Menu
How to Get Tickets to Harry Connick, Jr.’s 2022 Christmas Tour

Celebrate the holidays with Harry Connick, Jr.

September 19, 2022 | 3:58pm ET

    Harry Connick, Jr. has come to spread some cheer to fans with tickets to the singer’s “A Holiday Celebration 2022 Tour.” The 29-date trek starts just in time for the winter season to approach, and stretches all the way to Christmas Eve.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Harry Connick, Jr.’s Next Tour?

    The “Holiday Celebration 2022 Tour” launches in Hershey, Pennsylvania on November 18th and makes stops in Philadelphia, Washington, DC’s Kennedy Center, and Durham, North Carolina for two nights. After concerts in Cleveland and Rochester, Connick Jr. will deliver two performances in David Geffen Hall at New York City’s Lincoln Center on November 27th and 28th. He’ll then head toward the Midwest via Pittsburgh for shows in Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Missouri.

    Connick Jr. will complete the first week of December in Denver and Albuquerque, then spend the next week between California and Arizona, capped by two nights in Mesa on December 12th and 13th. He’ll headline three nights at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Pantages Theatre between December 15th and 17th, followed by a double-header in Seattle on December 19th and 20th. The “Holiday Celebration” closes at Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco on Christmas Eve, December 24th.

    Who Is Opening for Harry Connick, Jr. on Tour?

    There are no listed supporting acts or openers thus far for Harry Connick Jr.’s 2022 holiday run.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Harry Connick, Jr.’s “A Holiday Celebration 2022 Tour”?

    Harry Connick, Jr. tickets are available now through a number of pre-sale options. A Ticketmaster pre-sale is running through Thursday, September 22nd at 10:00 p.m. local time (use code VENUE). Venue and Platinum Seating pre-sales are ongoing for select dates as well. General public tickets will be released wide on Friday, September 23rd at 10:00 a.m. local time.

    Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

    What Are Harry Connick, Jr.’s 2022 Tour Dates?

    See Harry Connick, Jr.’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

    Harry Connick, Jr. 2022 Tour Dates:
    11/18 Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre
    11/19 Philadelphia, PA @ Academy of Music
    11/20 Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
    11/21 Washington, DC @ Kennedy Center
    11/22 Durham, NC @ DPAC
    11/23 Durham, NC @ DPAC
    11/25 Cleveland, OH @ KeyBank State Theatre
    11/26 Rochester, NY @ Auditorium Theatre
    11/27 New York, NY @ David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center
    11/28 New York, NY @ David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center
    11/29 Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center
    11/30 East Lansing, MI @ Wharton Center
    12/01 Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
    12/03 Peoria, IL @ Civic Center Theater
    12/04 St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
    12/06 Denver, CO @ Buell Theatre
    12/07 Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium
    12/09 Tucson, AZ @ Centennial Hall
    12/10 Rancho Mirage, CA @ The Show at Agua Caliente
    12/11 San Diego, CA @ Civic Theatre
    12/12 Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center
    12/13 Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center
    12/15 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Pantages Theatre
    12/16 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Pantages Theatre
    12/17 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Pantages Theatre
    12/19 Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall
    12/20 Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall
    12/22 Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
    12/24 San Francisco, CA @ Davies Symphony Hall

