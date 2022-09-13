Menu
How to Get Tickets to Lindsey Stirling’s 2022 Tour

The "Snow Waltz Tour" opens in November

Lindsey Stirling, photo by Cara Robbins
September 13, 2022 | 5:07pm ET

    Lindsey Stirling is dashing into the Christmas season with the “Snow Waltz Tour,” and gifting tickets to a loved one as an early holiday treat would pull all of the right heartstrings. The violinist has become a fixture of  Christmastime concerts with her combination of cutting-edge performances that include dance, trapeze, lyra, and aerial work along with her signature genre-bending, amped-up orchestrations.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Lindsey Stirling’s Next Tour?

    The “Snow Waltz Tour” takes flight in Grand Prairie, Texas on November 17th, followed by further visits in Texas to Lubbock, Amarillo, Midland, and San Antonio. Stirling plays Savannah on November 25th, then closes out the month in Florida between Jacksonville, Fort Myers, Clearwater, and Orlando.

    Related Video

    She opens December in North Charleston, South Carolina, then works her way up the East Coast via Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut, and two nights in New York. Heading west, she stops in Fort Wayne, Indiana on December 12th, Milwaukee on December 13th, and Loveland, Colorado on December 15th. Two of the most likely snow-bound shows will take place in West Valley City, Utah on December 16th and Idaho Falls, Idaho on December 17th, followed by a West Coast run that hits Wheatland and San Jose, California and Mesa, Arizona. The tour officially wraps in Los Angeles on December 23rd.

    Who Is Opening for Lindsey Stirling on Tour?

    No guests or supporting acts have been listed for Lindsey Stirling’s “Snow Waltz Tour.” Of course, she won’t be alone on-stage as her performance is accompanied by elite dancers and acrobatics.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Lindsey Stirling’s 2022 Tour?

    Lindsey Stirling tickets are now available through a number of pre-sale options. Pre-sales for VIP packages and Citi cardholders are ongoing as well as an artist pre-sale that can be secured through her website until Thursday, September 15th at 10:00 p.m. local time. Venue and Spotify pre-sales follow on Thursday, September 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code VENUE).

    General public tickets will be up for grabs starting Friday, September 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

    Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

    What Are Lindsey Stirling’s 2022 Tour?

    See Lindsey Stirling’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.

    Lindsey Stirling 2022 Tour Dates:
    11/17 Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
    11/18 Lubbock, TV @ Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts
    11/ 19 Amarillo, TX @ Amarillo Civic Center Complex
    11/ 21 Midland, TX @ Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center
    11/ 22 San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
    11/25 Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theater
    11/ 26 Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theater at Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts
    11/ 28 Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
    11/ 29 Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
    11/ 30 Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theatre at Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts
    12/02 North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
    12/03 Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
    12/05 Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre
    12/06 Albany, NY @ The Palace Theatre
    12/07 Newark, NJ @ NJPAC
    12/09 Mashantucket, CT @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
    12/10 Waterloo, NY @ Del Lago Resort & Casino
    12/12 Ft Wayne, IN @ Embassy Theatre
    12/13 Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
    12/15 Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center
    12/16 West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center
    12/17 Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center
    12/19 Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live
    12/20 San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic
    12/22 Mesa, AZ @ Ikeda Theater
    12/23  Los Angeles, CA @ Pantages Theatre

