How to Get Tickets to Lindsey Stirling’s 2022 Tour

Lindsey Stirling is dashing into the Christmas season with the “Snow Waltz Tour,” and gifting tickets to a loved one as an early holiday treat would pull all of the right heartstrings. The violinist has become a fixture of Christmastime concerts with her combination of cutting-edge performances that include dance, trapeze, lyra, and aerial work along with her signature genre-bending, amped-up orchestrations.

What Is Lindsey Stirling’s Next Tour?

The “Snow Waltz Tour” takes flight in Grand Prairie, Texas on November 17th, followed by further visits in Texas to Lubbock, Amarillo, Midland, and San Antonio. Stirling plays Savannah on November 25th, then closes out the month in Florida between Jacksonville, Fort Myers, Clearwater, and Orlando.

She opens December in North Charleston, South Carolina, then works her way up the East Coast via Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut, and two nights in New York. Heading west, she stops in Fort Wayne, Indiana on December 12th, Milwaukee on December 13th, and Loveland, Colorado on December 15th. Two of the most likely snow-bound shows will take place in West Valley City, Utah on December 16th and Idaho Falls, Idaho on December 17th, followed by a West Coast run that hits Wheatland and San Jose, California and Mesa, Arizona. The tour officially wraps in Los Angeles on December 23rd.

Who Is Opening for Lindsey Stirling on Tour?

No guests or supporting acts have been listed for Lindsey Stirling’s “Snow Waltz Tour.” Of course, she won’t be alone on-stage as her performance is accompanied by elite dancers and acrobatics.

How Can I Get Tickets for Lindsey Stirling’s 2022 Tour?

Lindsey Stirling tickets are now available through a number of pre-sale options. Pre-sales for VIP packages and Citi cardholders are ongoing as well as an artist pre-sale that can be secured through her website until Thursday, September 15th at 10:00 p.m. local time. Venue and Spotify pre-sales follow on Thursday, September 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code VENUE).

General public tickets will be up for grabs starting Friday, September 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

See Lindsey Stirling’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.

Lindsey Stirling 2022 Tour Dates:

11/17 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

11/18 – Lubbock, TV @ Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts

11/ 19 – Amarillo, TX @ Amarillo Civic Center Complex

11/ 21 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

11/ 22 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

11/25 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theater

11/ 26 – Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theater at Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

11/ 28 – Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

11/ 29 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

11/ 30 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theatre at Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts

12/02 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center

12/03 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

12/05 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre

12/06 – Albany, NY @ The Palace Theatre

12/07 – Newark, NJ @ NJPAC

12/09 – Mashantucket, CT @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

12/10 – Waterloo, NY @ Del Lago Resort & Casino

12/12 – Ft Wayne, IN @ Embassy Theatre

12/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

12/15 – Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center

12/16 – West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center

12/17 – Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center

12/19 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live

12/20 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

12/22 – Mesa, AZ @ Ikeda Theater

12/23– Los Angeles, CA @ Pantages Theatre