How to Get Tickets to Luke Combs’ 2023 Tour Dates

Country music superstar Luke Combs has announced a massive world tour that’ll hit 16 different countries in 2023.

What Is Luke Combs’ Next Tour?

Beginning in Spring 2023, Luke Combs will embark on a stadium tour spanning 35 concerts in 16 countries and three continents. The tour begins in North America with shows in cities like Nashville, Chicago, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Tampa, Philadelphia, and beyond.

The country star will then visit Australia and New Zealand in August 2023, before embarking on a UK/European stadium tour beginning in September.

Who Is Opening for Luke Combs on Tour?

For the North American tour dates, Luke Combs will be joined by Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb. In Australia and New Zealand, Combs will be supported by Cody Johnson and Lane Pitman.

Opening acts for the UK/European tour dates have not yet been revealed.

How Can I Get Tickets for Luke Combs’ 2023 Tour?

Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting next Wednesday, September 14th at 4:00 p.m. local time through Ticketmaster Verified Fan, with general on-sale following Friday, September 16 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Thursday, September 15 at 10:00 a.m. local time through 10:00pm local time via Citi Entertainment.

Members of Combs’ Bootleggers fan club will also receive access to a special pre-sale starting Wednesday, September 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

What Are Luke Combs’ 2023 Tour Dates?

Luke Combs 2023 Tour Dates:

03/25 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium * (Tix)

04/01 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium * (Tix)

04/15 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium * (Tix)

04/22 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field * (Tix)

04/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium * (Tix)

05/06 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field * (Tix)

05/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium * (Tix)

05/20 – Boise, ID @ Albertsons Stadium * (Tix)

05/27 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place * (Tix)

06/03 – Edmonton, BA @ Commonwealth Stadium * (Tix)

06/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium * (Tix)

06/17 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium * (Tix)

07/08 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium * (Tix)

07/15 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium * (Tix)

07/22 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium * (Tix)

07/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field * (Tix)

08/09 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena +

08/11 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre +

08/16 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena +

08/20 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena +

08/23 – Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre +

08/26 – Perth, AU @ RAC Arena +

09/30 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum (Tix)

10/01 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

10/04 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega (Tix)

10/06 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

10/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live (Tix)

10/08 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale

10/10 – Zurich, CH @ The Hall

10/11 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique (Tix)

10/13 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena (Tix)

10/14 – Belfast, IE @ SSE Arena (Tix)

10/16 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro Arena (Tix)

10/17 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena (Tix)

10/19 – London, UK @ The O2 (Tix)

* = w/ Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb

+ = w/ Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman