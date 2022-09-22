How to Get Tickets to Michelle Obama’s 2022 Book Tour

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has announced a 2022 US tour in support of her latest book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, and fans will soon be able to grab tickets for the 6-city speaking event, which launches the same day the book arrives, November 15th.

“I am so excited to share that I will be heading across the country soon to talk with you all about my new book,” Mrs. Obama shared in a statement. “This book means so much to me – it’s a collection of perspectives and practices I’ve used to keep me afloat amid uncertainty. On this tour, I’ll be sharing some personal stories and lessons that have helped me along my path, and I can’t wait to tell you more.”

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Michelle Obama’s Next Tour?

The speaking tour for The Light We Carry kicks off in where else but the Nation’s Capital, Washington D.C., at Warner Theatre on November 15th. She’ll then head to The Cradle of Liberty itself, Philadelphia, for an engagement at The Met on November 18th.

After Thanksgiving, the former First Lady resumes her trek at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre on December 3rd, then heads to Chicago for a hometown show at the Chicago Theatre on December 5th. She’ll take the tour to the West Coast for stops in San Francisco on December 10th and the closing event at Los Angeles’ YouTube Theater on December 13th.

Who Is Appearing with Michelle Obama on Tour?

It wouldn’t be a total surprise to see some A-list talent joining Obama on her latest book tour. After all, she regularly shared the stage with the Leader of the Free World, joined Oprah for her “2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” event, presented at the Grammys with Lady Gaga and Alicia Keys, and invited entertainers like Conan O’Brien, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Kimmel to moderate her 2019 arena tour for her last book, Becoming.

How Can I Get Tickets for Michelle Obama’s 2022 Tour?

Michelle Obama book tour tickets will be available through a Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale that will begin on Wednesday, September 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Pre-registration is ongoing and will be open until Monday, September 26th at 3:00 p.m. ET. The general public on-sale will see the release of any remaining tickets on Friday, September 30th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

What Are Michelle Obama’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Michelle Obama’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming shows here.

Michelle Obama 2022 Tour Dates:

11/15 – Washington, D.C. @ Warner Theatre

11/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

12/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

12/05 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

12/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic

12/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater