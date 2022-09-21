How to Get Tickets to Pentatonix’s 2022 Christmas Tour

Pentatonix continue their legacy as one of the holiday’s most magical tickets with “A Christmas Spectacular Tour,” the quintet’s 2022 production that’ll double as the debut for their latest album, Holidays Around the World. The album arrives on October 28th, only weeks before the 22-date arena trek kicks off.

Founding member Scott Hoying previewed the tour in a statement, saying, “The holidays have taken on a new meaning for all of us over the past couple of years. We cherish this time of year more than ever. However, we wanted to spread this message as far as possible. That’s why we decided to bridge the gap between cultures and genres in a way we never have before.”

What Is Pentatonix’s Next Tour?

“A Christmas Spectacular Tour” begins in Oakland on November 17th. The group spends the first few days in snowy Utah and Colorado before diving south to Fort Worth, Texas, Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Lincoln, Nebraska. They cover the Midwest from Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Green Bay, Wisconsin, then open December in Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana.

They’ll play Memphis on December 10th, Nashville on December 11th, and two shows in Florida between Jacksonville and Hollywood. After heading up the East Coast via North Carolina and Virginia, Pentatonix stops in Hershey, Pennsylvania on December 20th and wraps up on December 22nd at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena.

Who Is Opening for Pentatonix on Tour?

The a cappella act will be joined on their “Christmas Spectacular Tour” by sibling trio and winners of The Voice Season 21, Girl Named Tom. The two groups make a perfect pair considering Pentatonix also had their first big break as winners on the 2011 season of the singing competition show The Sing-Off.

How Can I Get Tickets for Pentatonix’s “A Christmas Spectacular Tour”?

Pentatonix tickets have been released already to the group’s Patreon subscribers, with an exclusive pre-sale announced at the same time of their Christmas album reveal. A Live Nation pre-sale opens on Wednesday, September 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code VENUE), and a Spotify pre-sale runs the same day along with early access to VIP packages. Girl Named Tom will host their own pre-sale on Thursday, September 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time for fans who register to the group’s mailing list via their website. Meanwhile, a Ticketmaster pre-sale and location-specific venue and radio offers begin the same day.

General public tickets will be released on Friday, September 23rd at 10:00 a.m. local time.

What Are Pentatonix’s 2022 Tour Dates?

See Pentatonix’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

Pentatonix “A Christmas Spectacular Tour” 2022 Dates:

11/17 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

11/19 – West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center

11/20 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

11/22 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

11/23 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

11/26 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

11/27 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

11/29 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

12/01 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

12/03 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

12/04 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

12/06 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

12/08 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

12/10 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

12/11 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

12/13 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

12/14 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

12/15 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood

12/17 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

12/19 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena

12/20 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

12/22 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena