How to Get Tickets to Phish’s 2022 New Year’s Eve Shows

Phish have announced their 2022 run of New Year’s Eve shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, marking the return of one of the jam band’s most cherished annual traditions after their 2021 slate was postponed due to a coronavirus surge.

What Is Phish’s Next Tour?

Phish will ring in the New Year in New York City once again for a four-night affair at Madison Square Garden starting December 28th. They’ll rock the Garden every night through December 31st and all the way to the end of 2022.

In 2023, the jam band will jet to Cancún for the sixth iteration of their destination concert event, “Phish: Riviera Maya.” The four-night excursion will be hosted at Moon Palace Cancún beginning Thursday, February 23rd through Sunday, February 26th.

Who Is Opening for Phish on Tour?

While no opener is really necessary for a live set that typically spans over three hours, there’s plenty of time for a number of guests to jump in throughout the quartet’s multi-day stint. A Goose sighting seems most likely given the upstart-jammers’ growing association (and joint Fall tour) with Trey Anastasio.

How Can I Get Tickets for Phish’s New Year’s Eve Shows?

Phish tickets will be first available to fans that submit a ticket request at tickets.phish.com. Registration is ongoing through Monday, October 3rd, and pre-sale status notifications will be issued to applicants by Wednesday, October 5th. Tickets will go on-sale Friday, October 7th at 12:00 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster. In addition, fans can purchase travel packages (available here) starting Thursday, October 6th at 12:00 p.m. ET.

What Are Phish’s 2022-2023 Tour Dates?

See Phish’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

Phish 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

12/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

12/29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

12/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

12/31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

02/23 – Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX @ Moon Palace Cancún

02/24 – Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX @ Moon Palace Cancún

02/25 – Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX @ Moon Palace Cancún

02/26 – Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX @ Moon Palace Cancún