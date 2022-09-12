How to Get Tickets to Stagecoach Festival 2023

The lineup for Stagecoach Festival 2023 has been unveiled, and fans will definitely be lining up for tickets to catch the all-star fleet they’re rolling out for the country music festival’s 15th anniversary.

“Every time I’ve played at Stagecoach it’s even better than the time before,” shared headliner Luke Bryan in a statement. “They have a history of delivering such an amazing fan experience that fans want to come back year after year. It’s the perfect kind of energy and I look forward to being back.”

Added Kane Brown: “Stagecoach, I’m so pumped to come back and headline, and y’all better be ready for the energy we are about to bring there. We’ve been looking forward to this for a long time.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Get tickets here, and read on for the full lineup.

What Is Stagecoach Festival?

The Goldenvoice-produced Indio, California country music festival launches on Friday, April 28th, 2023 and runs for three days. It wraps on Sunday, April 30th.

Who Is Headlining Stagecoach Festival in 2023?

Stagecoach’s top-line is covered by three of country music’s biggest stars: Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and Chris Stapleton.

Who Else Is Playing at Stagecoach Festival in 2023?

The festival’s cross-generational collection of talent includes Jon Pardi, Brooks & Dunn, Melissa Etheridge, ZZ Top, Old Dominion, Nelly, Riley Green, Gabby Barrett, Bryan Adams, Elle King, Parker McCollum, Tyler Childers, BRELAND, Turnpike Troubadours, Morgan Wade, and more.

Advertisement

Among returning favorite attractions is Guy Fieri’s Stagecoach Smokehouse, an interactive barbecue-centric experience led by Flavortown’s Finest for the fourth year running. The Honky Tonk Dance Hall will also be back, but this time its set will be curated by Diplo, who calls the festival “one of my favorite places to play on earth.”

You can find the entire lineup of artists announced on the festival poster below.

How Can I Get Tickets for Stagecoach Festival?

Stagecoach will host a number of ticket options for advance sale starting Friday, September 16th at 10:00 a.m. PT. General passes include three-day GA ($389), GA & Shuttle Combo ($449), and the three-day Saloon pass ($799), while Corral Reserved Seating passes range from $829 to $1,999. Standing Pit passes run for $1,499. Tickets can be found on Stagecoach’s website here.

Stagecoach Festival 2023 Lineup Poster