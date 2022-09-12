How to Get Tickets to Yungblud’s 2023 Tour

Yungblud, a.k.a. the “Future of Rock Music” (according to Mick Jagger), is taking his recent self-titled third album onto the global stage with the arrival of tickets to his worldwide live set in 2023.

and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Yungblud’s Next Tour?

Yungblud launches his 2023 world tour with a UK run starting in Cardiff on February 16th. He’ll stop in Birmingham and Manchester next, then play Newcastle and Glasgow over consecutive nights. The UK leg wraps at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on February 25th. He’ll then hop over to Europe for a March trek that hits Berlin, Paris, Milan, and more before concluding in Barcelona on March 12th.

He’ll kick off the North American block of his world tour in Seattle on April 28th, 2023, then move east via Las Vegas and Salt Lake City to a three-night stretch in Texas that hits Austin, Irving, and Houston. After two Florida shows in Miami and St. Petersburg, he’ll perform in Atlanta on May 19th and Raleigh, North Carolina on May 20th. Moving up the East Coast via Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Wallingford, Connecticut, Yungblud heads to Canada for shows in Toronto and Montreal to close out May.

The tour resumes in Sterling Heights, Michigan on July 23rd, 2023, followed by stops in Indianapolis, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh. Yungblud tops New York’s Rooftop at Pier 17 on July 14th, then hangs around the East Coast for shows in Asbury Park, New Jersey and Boston. He’ll head to Nashville on July 19th, Minneapolis on July 22nd, and Oklahoma City on July 24th. The tour is scheduled to end in Kansas City, Missouri on July 25th, 2023.

Who Is Opening for Yungblud on Tour?

Yungblud will be supported by powerhouse openers Neck Deep on his UK leg and The Regrettes for dates on his US and Canadian tour.

How Can I Get Tickets for Yungblud’s 2023 Tour?

Yungblud tickets will be available through a number of pre-sale options before reaching the general public. A pre-sale is ongoing for Citi cardholders until Thursday, September 15th at 10:00 p.m. local time. An artist pre-sale opens on Tuesday, September 13th at 10:00 a.m. with registration available on Yungblud’s website here. A Live Nation pre-sale also begins on Tuesday, September 13th (use code VENUE), and a Spotify pre-sale follows that same day at 12:00 p.m. local time.

General public tickets will then be released on Friday, September 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

You can find individual ticket links below.

What Are Yungblud’s 2022-2023 Tour Dates?

See Yungblud's full list of tour dates below

Yungblud 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

09/17 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/22 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

09/24 – Dover Heights, DE @ Firefly Festival

10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/10 – Mexico City, MX @ Pabellón Oeste (Tix)

10/12 – Guadalajara, MX @ Guanamor Teatro Estudio (Tix)

10/13 – Querétaro, MX @ La Glotonería (Tix)

10/15 – Monterrey, MX @ Tecate Live Out (Tix)

10/16 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

02/16/23 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena (Tix)

02/18/23 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena (Tix)

02/19/23 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena (Tix)

02/21/23 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena (Tix)

02/22/23 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro (Tix)

02/24/23 – Sheffield, UK @ Utilita Arena (Tix)

02/25/23 – London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley (Tix)

02/27/23 – Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef (Tix)

03/01/23 – Berlin, DE @ Velodrom

03/03/23 – Paris, FR @ Zenith (Tix)

03/05/23 – Düsseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

03/08/23 – Lyon, FR @ Le Radiant (Tix)

03/09/23 – Nîmes, FR @ Paloma (Tix)

03/10/23 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum (Tix)

03/12/23 – Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club (Tix)

04/28/23 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre (Tix)

04/29/23 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum (Tix)

05/02/23 – Garden City, ID @ Revolution Center (Tix)

05/04/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl (Tix)

05/07/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex (Tix)

05/11/23 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater (Tix)

05/12/23 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Tix)

05/13/23 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall (Tix)

05/16/23 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater (Tix)

05/17/23 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live (Tix)

05/19/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy (Tix)

05/20/23 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater (Tix)

05/21/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion (Tix)

05/23/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met (Tix)

05/24/23 – Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale Theatre (Tix)

05/26/23 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY (Tix)

05/28/23 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS (Tix)

07/07/23 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill (Tix)

07/08/23 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater (Tix)

07/11/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion (Tix)

07/12/23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors (Tix)

07/14/23 – New York, NY @ Rooftop at Pier 17 (Tix)

07/15/23 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage (Tix)

07/16/23 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway (Tix)

07/19/23 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater (Tix)

07/21/23 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park (Tix)

07/22/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory (Tix)

07/24/23 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion (Tix)

07/25/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater (Tix)