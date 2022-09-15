In Flames Announce New Album, Unveil “Foregone Pt. 1”: Stream

In Flames have announced their 14th studio album Foregone, arriving February 10th, and shared the first of two title tracks.

It marks the first post-pandemic full-length album from the Swedish melodic death metal vets. As heard on “Forgone Pt. 1,” the band is back with a vengeance. Compact and driving rhythms are fused with tuneful riffs — an In Flames staple — that balance out the harsh snarls of vocalist Anders Fridén.

“Going into the Foregone sessions, we wanted to make a record that was heavily guitar-driven, and that had a strong foundation between the bass and drums,” Friden remarked in the press release. “We still approached our songwriting the same way, as we always have, as a juxtaposition between melody and aggression. That’s the DNA of our music. From the lyrical end of things, there was no shortage of inspiration to draw from, especially the concept of time.”

Advertisement

Related Video

With the pandemic creating a perceived effect of lost time, Friden states that “humanity as a whole was forced to slow down.” He further elaborated on the album’s lyrical concepts: “Time is a constant, but what do we do with it and how we perceive it varies. Especially now looking at where the world seems to be headed faster than ever before.”

In Flames are currently on a US tour with Fit for an Autopsy. The next show is tonight (September 15th) in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The bands will stay out together until a September 30th show in Lincoln, Nebraska.

On October 2nd, In Flames will then join Meshuggah for a run of dates starting with a concert in Denver. That leg runs through October 16th in Atlanta. The following night (October 17th) in Tampa, Florida, will see In Flames linking up with Born of Osiris and Darkest Hour for another leg of dates that wraps up on October 28th in Reading, Pennsylvania. Get tickets to In Flames’ upcoming shows via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Pre-order Foregone via Nuclear Blast. Stream “Foregone Pt. 1” and see the album art, tracklist, and tour dates below.

Foregone Artwork:

Foregone Tracklist:

01. The Beginning of All Things That Will End

02. State of Slow Decay

03. Meet Your Maker

04. Bleeding Out

05. Foregone Pt. 1

06. Foregone Pt. 2

07. Pure Light of Mind

08. The Great Deceiver

09. In the Dark

10. A Dialogue in b Flat Minor

11. Cynosure

12. End the Transmission

In Flames Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates:

09/15 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s Entertainment Center *

09/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave *

09/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre *

09/19 – Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom *

09/20 – Green Bay, WI @ Epic Event Center *

09/22 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues *

09/23 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life ^

09/25 – Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest ^

09/27 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s *

09/28 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater *

09/29 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion *

09/30 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre *

10/02 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium $

10/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre $

10/08 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium $

10/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium $

10/10 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee $

10/12 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory Deep Ellum $

10/13 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live $

10/15 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live $

10/16 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle $

10/17 – Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live #

10/18 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room #

10/20 – Richmond, VA @ The National #

10/21 – Warrendale, PA @ Jergels #

10/22 – Cleveland, OH @ TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic #

10/23 – London, ON @ London Music Hall %

10/24 – Niagara Falls, NY @ The Rapids Theatre #

10/26 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally’s #

10/27 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance Theatre **

10/28 – Reading, PA @ Reverb **

* = with With Fit for an Autopsy, Orbit Culture, Vended

$ = with Meshuggah

# = with Born of Osiris, Darkest Hour, Hammerhedd

% = with Born of Osiris and Darkest Hour

** = with Born of Osiris and Hammerhedd

^ = festival date