Peacock Orders Animated Series In the Know from Mike Judge and Zach Woods

Peacock has plotted out its first adult animated comedy with In the Know, a series from Mike Judge, Zach Woods, and Brandon Gardner.

Co-creators Judge (King of the Hill, Beavis and Butt-Head, Silicon Valley), Woods (Silicon Valley, The Office), and Gardner are executive producing In the Know, as are Greg Daniels (King of the Hill, The Office) and Dustin Davis. Judge and Woods will also star in the series, which comes from Universal Television. Here’s the official description:

“Lauren Caspian is NPR’s third most popular host. He’s a well-meaning, hypocritical nimrod, just like you and me. He’s also a stop motion puppet. Each episode follows the making of an episode of Lauren’s show In the Know, in which Lauren conducts in-depth interviews with real world human guests. Lauren collaborates with a diverse crew of NPR staff. They are also puppets and nimrods.”

In the Know is the latest project in what’s been a big year for Judge, who resurrected his beloved Beavis and Butt-Head for a new movie and a new television season. He’s even said a live-action version of the series “could still happen,” and he’s developing an animated special for HBO Max with Daniels and Sacha Baron Cohen.