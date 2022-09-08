Jack White Covers Mazzy Star, Stooges, and More on New Vault Album

Jack White, the musician, not the Gotham City villain, has announced the latest installment of his long-running Vault subscription series.

Vault Package #54 centers around White’s ongoing “Supply Chain Issues Tour,” as the 3xLP set features a bevy of live concert recordings. Disc one is packed with live takes of tracks from White’s 2022 rock album, Fear of the Dawn, while disc two contains a full recording of White’s intimate concert at Union Chapel in London in July 2022.

Perhaps most intriguing is the third and final vinyl slab included within the package. It features 26 “off-the-top-of-his-head compositions” and covers of songs by Mazzy Star, The Stooges, Captain Beefheart, Black Flag, Gun Club, and more. White recorded the tracks with his “Supply Chain Issues” live band comprised of Dominic Davis on bass, Daru Jones on drums, and Quincy McCrary on keyboards.

Advertisement

Related Video

The package also contains a bonus 7-inch featuring “A Tip From You To Me,” a track from White’s acoustic album Entering Heaven Alive. The B-side is a previously unreleased solo acoustic demo of the song.

Vault #54 is available exclusive to subscribers of Third Man Records’ Vault; the deadline for new sign-ups is October 31st.

White’s “Supply Chain Issues” tour resumes next week with a new run of US tour dates. He also recently announced a pair of special acoustic performances taking place in Chattanooga on September 17th and Santa Fe on September 29th. Check out his full tour schedule below, and grab tickets here.

Advertisement

Also check out our recent digital cover story on Jack White, where he discusses entering a renaissance period and breaking conventions in ways both subtle and drastic.

Selections From the Supply Chain Issues Tour Tracklist:

Disc One:

01. Taking Me Back

02. Fear Of The Dawn

03. The White Raven

04. Hi-De-Ho

05. Eosophobia

06. What’s The Trick?

07. That Was Then (This Is Now)

08. Shedding My Velvet

Disc Two (Live From Union Chapel, London, 7-22-22):

01. A Tip From You To Me

02. All Along The Way

03. Help Me Along

04. Love Is Selfish

05. I’ve Got You Surrounded (With My Love)

06. Queen Of The Bees

07. A Tree On Fire From Within

08. If I Die Tomorrow

09. Please God, Don’t Tell Anyone

10. A Madman From Manhattan

11. Taking Me Back (Gently)

Advertisement

Disc Three:

01. Gordie Howe Bridge (improvised original)

02. That’s How I’m Feeling Right Now (improvised original)

03. She’s Like Heroin To Me (The Gun Club cover)

04. Ghost Highway (Mazzy Star cover)

05. Nervous Breakdown (Black Flag cover)

06. Diddy Wah Diddy (Captain Beefheart/Blind Blake cover)

07. I’ve Got A Tiger By The Tail (improvised original)

08. I’m Running In Brooklyn Because I’ve Got Nowhere Else To Go (improvised original)

09. I’m A Man (Bo Diddley cover)

10. Evil (Howlin’ Wolf cover)

11. Give Me Back My Wig (Hound Dog Taylor cover)

12. Scuttle Buttin’ (Stevie Ray Vaughan cover)

13. It’s Freezing Cold In El Paso And I’ve Got Nowhere To Go (improvised original)

14. Born Under A Bad Sign (Albert King cover)

15. When I’m Home You Can Feel The Tension (improvised original)

16. I Wanna Be Your Dog (The Stooges cover)

17. Hear My Train A Comin’ (Jimi Hendrix cover)

18. Baby, Please Don’t Go (Big Joe Williams cover)

19. You Can’t Get That Stuff No More (Tampa Red cover)

20. Yes, I’m So Sick (improvised original)

21. Wayfaring Stranger (traditional cover)

22. I Ain’t Superstitious (Howlin’ Wolf cover)

23. I Think I Got You (improvised original)

24. Cool Drink Of Water Blues (Tommy Johnson cover)

25. I Hate You (The Monks cover)

26. It’s Funky Enough (The D.O.C. cover)

7-inch single

1. A Tip From You To Me

2. A Tip From You To Me (demo)

Jack White 2022 Tour Dates:

09/15 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond

09/16 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit ^

09/17 – Chattanooga, TN @ Walker Theater

09/19 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre $

09/20 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center $

09/21 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando $

09/23 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore ^

09/25 – Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium ^

09/27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion %

09/29 – Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center

09/30 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall %

10/01 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

10/08 – Guadalajara, MX @ Tecate Coordenada

10/09 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center

10/12 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Popload Festival

10/14 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Primavera Sound Buenos Aires

10/12 – São Paulo, BR @ Popload Festival

10/16 – Santiago, CL @ Primavera Sound Santiago

10/18 – Montevideo, UY @ Teatro de Verano

11/19 – Adelaide, AU @ Harest Rock

^ = w/ The Paranoyds

$ = w/ Cat Power

% = w/ Ichi-Bons