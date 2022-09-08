Jack White Covers Mazzy Star, Stooges, and More on New Vault Album

Jack White, the musician, not the Gotham City villain, has announced the latest installment of his long-running Vault subscription series.
Vault Package #54 centers around White’s ongoing “Supply Chain Issues Tour,” as the 3xLP set features a bevy of live concert recordings. Disc one is packed with live takes of tracks from White’s 2022 rock album, Fear of the Dawn, while disc two contains a full recording of White’s intimate concert at Union Chapel in London in July 2022.
Perhaps most intriguing is the third and final vinyl slab included within the package. It features 26 “off-the-top-of-his-head compositions” and covers of songs by Mazzy Star, The Stooges, Captain Beefheart, Black Flag, Gun Club, and more. White recorded the tracks with his “Supply Chain Issues” live band comprised of Dominic Davis on bass, Daru Jones on drums, and Quincy McCrary on keyboards.
The package also contains a bonus 7-inch featuring “A Tip From You To Me,” a track from White’s acoustic album Entering Heaven Alive. The B-side is a previously unreleased solo acoustic demo of the song.
Vault #54 is available exclusive to subscribers of Third Man Records’ Vault; the deadline for new sign-ups is October 31st.
White’s “Supply Chain Issues” tour resumes next week with a new run of US tour dates. He also recently announced a pair of special acoustic performances taking place in Chattanooga on September 17th and Santa Fe on September 29th. Check out his full tour schedule below, and grab tickets here.
Also check out our recent digital cover story on Jack White, where he discusses entering a renaissance period and breaking conventions in ways both subtle and drastic.
Selections From the Supply Chain Issues Tour Tracklist:
Disc One:
01. Taking Me Back
02. Fear Of The Dawn
03. The White Raven
04. Hi-De-Ho
05. Eosophobia
06. What’s The Trick?
07. That Was Then (This Is Now)
08. Shedding My Velvet
Disc Two (Live From Union Chapel, London, 7-22-22):
01. A Tip From You To Me
02. All Along The Way
03. Help Me Along
04. Love Is Selfish
05. I’ve Got You Surrounded (With My Love)
06. Queen Of The Bees
07. A Tree On Fire From Within
08. If I Die Tomorrow
09. Please God, Don’t Tell Anyone
10. A Madman From Manhattan
11. Taking Me Back (Gently)
Disc Three:
01. Gordie Howe Bridge (improvised original)
02. That’s How I’m Feeling Right Now (improvised original)
03. She’s Like Heroin To Me (The Gun Club cover)
04. Ghost Highway (Mazzy Star cover)
05. Nervous Breakdown (Black Flag cover)
06. Diddy Wah Diddy (Captain Beefheart/Blind Blake cover)
07. I’ve Got A Tiger By The Tail (improvised original)
08. I’m Running In Brooklyn Because I’ve Got Nowhere Else To Go (improvised original)
09. I’m A Man (Bo Diddley cover)
10. Evil (Howlin’ Wolf cover)
11. Give Me Back My Wig (Hound Dog Taylor cover)
12. Scuttle Buttin’ (Stevie Ray Vaughan cover)
13. It’s Freezing Cold In El Paso And I’ve Got Nowhere To Go (improvised original)
14. Born Under A Bad Sign (Albert King cover)
15. When I’m Home You Can Feel The Tension (improvised original)
16. I Wanna Be Your Dog (The Stooges cover)
17. Hear My Train A Comin’ (Jimi Hendrix cover)
18. Baby, Please Don’t Go (Big Joe Williams cover)
19. You Can’t Get That Stuff No More (Tampa Red cover)
20. Yes, I’m So Sick (improvised original)
21. Wayfaring Stranger (traditional cover)
22. I Ain’t Superstitious (Howlin’ Wolf cover)
23. I Think I Got You (improvised original)
24. Cool Drink Of Water Blues (Tommy Johnson cover)
25. I Hate You (The Monks cover)
26. It’s Funky Enough (The D.O.C. cover)
7-inch single
1. A Tip From You To Me
2. A Tip From You To Me (demo)
Jack White 2022 Tour Dates:
09/15 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond
09/16 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit ^
09/17 – Chattanooga, TN @ Walker Theater
09/19 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre $
09/20 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center $
09/21 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando $
09/23 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore ^
09/25 – Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium ^
09/27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion %
09/29 – Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center
09/30 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall %
10/01 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival
10/08 – Guadalajara, MX @ Tecate Coordenada
10/09 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center
10/12 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Popload Festival
10/14 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Primavera Sound Buenos Aires
10/16 – Santiago, CL @ Primavera Sound Santiago
10/18 – Montevideo, UY @ Teatro de Verano
11/19 – Adelaide, AU @ Harest Rock
^ = w/ The Paranoyds
$ = w/ Cat Power
% = w/ Ichi-Bons