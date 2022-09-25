Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

James Earl Jones Abdicates Darth Vader Voice Role to AI Technology

Jones' last original vocal contribution came in 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.

James Earl Jones Darth Vader voice AI technology
James Earl Jones (photo by Stuart Crawford) and Darth Vader (The Empire Strikes Back)
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 25, 2022 | 6:02pm ET

    James Earl Jones has apparently relinquished the role of lead Star Wars antagonist Darth Vader to AI voice technology. The 91-year old actor and EGOT winner originated the character with his vocal performance in 1977’s Star Wars.

    In a report by Vanity Fair about the Ukrainian start-up Respeecher, it was revealed that the process of transitioning the vocal responsibilities from Jones to the company’s proprietary AI algorithm has been ongoing since the Sith Lord’s revival in the 2022 Star Wars prequel series, Obi-Wan Kenobi. The Respeecher programmers employed an algorithm that uses archival recordings to create new dialogue.

    Jones provided his singular, sinister take on Darth Vader for a number of Star Wars spin-offs throughout the years, but his last contribution came in 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker. It was after the sequel trilogy wrapped that Jones expressed interest in “winding down” his tenure in the role. He ultimately signed off on continuing as the character’s mouthpiece artificially and, according to Kenobi supervising sound editor Matthew Wood, acted as “a benevolent godfather” while guiding the Sith’s succession.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Respeecher also worked in conjunction with Lucasfilm on the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett, in which a de-aged Mark Hamill returns as the original trilogy’s young hero Luke Skywalker. The Kyiv-based company completed their work on Kenobi, their most recently released project, amidst the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with employees overseeing voice edits in fortified theaters, hallways and bathrooms of apartment buildings, and in one case, an “ancient brick ‘basement’ no bigger than a crawl space.”

    The Star Wars universe has just expanded even more with the arrival of the Disney+ series Andor and the announcement of Squid Game star Lee Jung-Jae joining The Acolyte. No AI vocal technology appears to have been used on the former just yet, but it does utilize a seemingly ageless Diego Luna.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

hayley kiyoko life by ella

Hayley Kiyoko on Returning to TV for Apple TV+'s Life By Ella: Exclusive

September 19, 2022

The Santa Clauses Trailer Tim Allen Kal Penn Elizabeth Mitchell preview watch stream Disney+ Christmas Claus

The Santa Clauses Trailer Finds Tim Allen's Potential Replacement in Peyton Manning?: Watch

September 11, 2022

netflix weekly episodes

Netflix Might Abandon the Binge Model and Start Releasing TV Episodes Weekly

September 10, 2022

bts permission to dance los angeles

Surprise! BTS: PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA Is Now Streaming on Disney+

September 8, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

James Earl Jones Abdicates Darth Vader Voice Role to AI Technology

Menu Shop Search Newsletter