Jamie xx Drops Caribbean-Inspired Banger “KILL DEM”: Stream

Following the April single "LET'S DO IT AGAIN"

jamie xx kill dem
Jamie xx, photo by Laura Coulson
September 20, 2022 | 1:31pm ET

    Jamie xx has returned with the disco-infused “KILL DEM,” his second new song of the year. Take a listen to the track below.

    Backed by a shuffling, dance floor-ready beat, “KILL DEM” was inspired by the Notting Hill Carnival, a long-running annual Caribbean festival that Jamie began attending as a teenager growing up in London. The event is known for its vibrant parade, booming sound systems, and lively parties, all of which you can sense in the energy of the track.

    “I started making [“KILL DEM”] at a time when we weren’t sure when we were going to be able to do stuff,” Jamie said in a press release. “I was looking forward to the day when I could get back to what I love. It was one of those ones that happens quite instantly and that’s kind of rare for me these days. It happened within almost a day.” Listen to Jamie xx’s “KILL DEM” below.

    Related Video

    Back in April, Jamie xx dropped “LET’S DO IT AGAIN,” his first new song in two years. Before that, his last solo efforts were the 2020 single “Idontknow” and the 2015 LP In Colour

    Outside of his solo career, the artist has also spent 2022 collaborating with his xx bandmate Oliver Sim, producing his singles “Romance with a Memory” and “Fruit.” The artists’ last album as the xx was  2017’s I See You.

    Jamie xx is set to play his largest ever headline shows this fall, includes gigs at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl later this month. Tickets are available here.

