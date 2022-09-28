Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Announce US Tour Dates for 2023

Jason Isbell is hitting the road next year. After having to cancel a few dates earlier this year due to COVID-19, the musician has announced a short run of US tour dates for 2023 with his band The 400 Unit.
The 12-date leg begins January 19th in Orlando, Florida before hitting oft-overlooked cities like Mobile, Alabama; Saginaw, Michigan; and Greensboro, North Carolina, before wrapping things up in Ashland, Kentucky on February 3rd.
Nashville-via-Côte d’Ivoire musician Peter One — best known as one-half of the country-folk duo Jess Sah Bi & Peter One — will support Isbell on all the 2023 tour dates. All Florida dates go on sale October 7th at 10:00 a.m. ET, while the remaining dates go on sale this Friday, September 30th at 10:00 a.m. ET. Head over to Ticketmaster to secure yours, and see the full schedule below.
Isbell recently assisted Amanda Shires and Maren Morris on the new single “Empty Cups.” His most recent album with The 400 Unit was last year’s Georgia Blue, on which he covered songs by native Georgians including R.E.M., Cat Power, and Otis Redding to benefit the non-profit organizations Black Voters Matter, Fair Fight, and Georgia STAND-UP.
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
09/30 – Memphis, TN @ Mempho Music Festival
10/01-10/02 – Florence, AL @ ShoalsFest
10/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/16 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/19 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/21 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/22 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/23 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/06 – Stockholm, SE @ Stockholm Waterfront
11/07 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
11/08 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
11/09 – Copenhagen, DE @ Vega
11/10 – Berlin, DE @ Festaal Kreuzberg
11/12 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
11/13 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria Theater
11/14 – Amsterdam, NE @ Paradiso
11/15 – Amsterdam, NE @ Paradiso
11/17 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
11/18 – Manchester, UK @ 02 Apollo Manchester
11/19 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
12/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
01/19 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center
01/20 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
01/21 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
01/23 – Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
01/25 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre Mobile
01/27 – Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre
01/28 – Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate Theatre
01/29 – Saginaw, MI @ Temple Theatre
01/31 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
02/01 – Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
02/02 – Richmond, KY @ EKU Center for the Arts
02/03 – Ashland, KY @ Paramount Arts Center
