Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Announce US Tour Dates for 2023

A 12-date run in January and February

Jason Isbell, photo by Ben Kaye
September 28, 2022 | 2:40pm ET

    Jason Isbell is hitting the road next year. After having to cancel a few dates earlier this year due to COVID-19, the musician has announced a short run of US tour dates for 2023 with his band The 400 Unit.

    The 12-date leg begins January 19th in Orlando, Florida before hitting oft-overlooked cities like Mobile, Alabama; Saginaw, Michigan; and Greensboro, North Carolina, before wrapping things up in Ashland, Kentucky on February 3rd.

    Nashville-via-Côte d’Ivoire musician Peter One — best known as one-half of the country-folk duo Jess Sah Bi & Peter One — will support Isbell on all the 2023 tour dates. All Florida dates go on sale October 7th at 10:00 a.m. ET, while the remaining dates go on sale this Friday, September 30th at 10:00 a.m. ET. Head over to Ticketmaster to secure yours, and see the full schedule below.

    Isbell recently assisted Amanda Shires and Maren Morris on the new single “Empty Cups.” His most recent album with The 400 Unit was last year’s Georgia Blue, on which he covered songs by native Georgians including R.E.M., Cat Power, and Otis Redding to benefit the non-profit organizations Black Voters MatterFair Fight, and Georgia STAND-UP.

    Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    09/30 – Memphis, TN @ Mempho Music Festival
    10/01-10/02 – Florence, AL @ ShoalsFest
    10/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    10/16 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    10/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    10/19 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    10/21 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    10/22 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    10/23 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    11/06 – Stockholm, SE @ Stockholm Waterfront
    11/07 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
    11/08 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
    11/09 – Copenhagen, DE @ Vega
    11/10 – Berlin, DE @ Festaal Kreuzberg
    11/12 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
    11/13 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria Theater
    11/14 – Amsterdam, NE @ Paradiso
    11/15 – Amsterdam, NE @ Paradiso
    11/17 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
    11/18 – Manchester, UK @ 02 Apollo Manchester
    11/19 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
    12/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
    01/19 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center
    01/20 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
    01/21 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
    01/23 – Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
    01/25 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre Mobile
    01/27 – Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre
    01/28 – Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate Theatre
    01/29 – Saginaw, MI @ Temple Theatre
    01/31 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
    02/01 – Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
    02/02 – Richmond, KY @ EKU Center for the Arts
    02/03 – Ashland, KY @ Paramount Arts Center

