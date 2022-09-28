Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Announce US Tour Dates for 2023

Jason Isbell is hitting the road next year. After having to cancel a few dates earlier this year due to COVID-19, the musician has announced a short run of US tour dates for 2023 with his band The 400 Unit.

The 12-date leg begins January 19th in Orlando, Florida before hitting oft-overlooked cities like Mobile, Alabama; Saginaw, Michigan; and Greensboro, North Carolina, before wrapping things up in Ashland, Kentucky on February 3rd.

Nashville-via-Côte d’Ivoire musician Peter One — best known as one-half of the country-folk duo Jess Sah Bi & Peter One — will support Isbell on all the 2023 tour dates. All Florida dates go on sale October 7th at 10:00 a.m. ET, while the remaining dates go on sale this Friday, September 30th at 10:00 a.m. ET. Head over to Ticketmaster to secure yours, and see the full schedule below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Isbell recently assisted Amanda Shires and Maren Morris on the new single “Empty Cups.” His most recent album with The 400 Unit was last year’s Georgia Blue, on which he covered songs by native Georgians including R.E.M., Cat Power, and Otis Redding to benefit the non-profit organizations Black Voters Matter, Fair Fight, and Georgia STAND-UP.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

09/30 – Memphis, TN @ Mempho Music Festival

10/01-10/02 – Florence, AL @ ShoalsFest

10/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/16 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/19 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/21 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/22 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/23 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/06 – Stockholm, SE @ Stockholm Waterfront

11/07 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

11/08 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

11/09 – Copenhagen, DE @ Vega

11/10 – Berlin, DE @ Festaal Kreuzberg

11/12 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

11/13 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria Theater

11/14 – Amsterdam, NE @ Paradiso

11/15 – Amsterdam, NE @ Paradiso

11/17 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

11/18 – Manchester, UK @ 02 Apollo Manchester

11/19 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

12/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

01/19 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center

01/20 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

01/21 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

01/23 – Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

01/25 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre Mobile

01/27 – Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre

01/28 – Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate Theatre

01/29 – Saginaw, MI @ Temple Theatre

01/31 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

02/01 – Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

02/02 – Richmond, KY @ EKU Center for the Arts

02/03 – Ashland, KY @ Paramount Arts Center