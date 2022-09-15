Jeremy Allen White Joins Cast of Von Erich Brothers Film The Iron Claw

The Von Erich family is set to be immortalized in a new film from A24 called The Iron Claw, where Jeremy Allen White, Zac Efron, and Harris Dickinson will play three members of the wrestling clan.

White has been cast as Kerry Von Erich, Efron as Kevin, and Dickinson as David. The film is written and directed by Sean Durkin and produced by Tessa Ross, Derrin Schlesinger, Harrison Huffman, and Angus Lamont.

Led by their father Fritz Van Erich, the Van Erich family dominated the professional wrestling sphere in the 1980s, especially in the World Class Championship Wrestling circuit of their home state of Texas. While Kerry, known as “The Modern Day Warrior” and “The Texas Tornado,” was probably the most well-known Van Erich, Kevin and David became circuit staples as well, known respectively as “The Golden Warrior” and “The Yellow Rose of Texas.”

Unfortunately, a series of tragedies struck the family, including the death of David from acute enteritis and the deaths of Kerry, as well as brothers Chris and Mike, from suicide. These incidents have led to the legend of the “Van Erich Curse.”

A release date for The Iron Claw has yet to be announced. These days, White has enjoyed runaway success with FX’s cooking drama The Bear, while Efron stars in The Greatest Beer Run Ever, and Dickinson appears in See How They Run.