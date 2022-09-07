Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Jockstrap on Their Strange and Wonderful Debut, I Love You Jennifer B

The British duo craft experimental art from an innocent, playful foundation

Jockstrap Interview
Jockstrap, photo by Eddie Whelan/Illustration by Steven Fiche
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 7, 2022 | 11:30am ET

    British weirdo-dance duo Jockstrap will release their hotly-anticipated debut album, I Love You Jennifer B, on Friday, September 9th. Following a string of successful EPs and singles, Taylor Skye and Georgia Ellery (also of Black Country, New Road) have wrangled together three years’ worth of songs and squeezed them into an eclectic, unpredictable, surprisingly cohesive LP.

    “It was never going to be straightforward, making a Jockstrap album,” Ellery tells Consequence. “Because everything is so different, all the songs. I think on EPs, it allows for that, maybe, because it’s just like a little taster. But we’ve made it work for an album. It’s different. And we’ve said in interviews, it’s a bit like a compilation album. But we’re kind of fine with that, you know?”

    From the onset of the record, Jockstrap’s unbridled idiosyncrasies are on display. Take album opener “Neon,” which starts as a slow, acoustic ballad backed by a subtle sample of bustling wind before Skye’s off-kilter production takes over without warning. The remainder of the song swings like a pendulum between the sweetness of Ellery’s vocals and a cacophony of Skye’s design, climaxing in a distorted, shockingly melodic explosion of sonics.

    Advertisement

    It’s a perfect introduction to Jockstrap and what they seek to accomplish on I Love You Jennifer B, and it doesn’t nearly scratch the surface of uncanny timbres, wild structures, and beautiful resolutions found throughout the rest of the record.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Dirty Honey and Dorothy interview

Tour Mates Dirty Honey and Dorothy Talk Life on the Road, the State of Rock, and More

September 8, 2022

Good Fight Season 6

The Good Fight Cast and Creators on the Final Season: "We Got to Do Everything We Wanted"

September 8, 2022

Nat Alex Wolff Interview

Nat and Alex Wolff on New Single "All Over You," Songwriting, and Upcoming Album Plans

September 8, 2022

sudan archives interview

Artist of the Month Sudan Archives on Holding in Farts and Being a "Big-Titty Monster with a Violin"

September 8, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jockstrap on Their Strange and Wonderful Debut, I Love You Jennifer B

Menu Shop Search Newsletter