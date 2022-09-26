Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

John Cena Earns Guinness World Record for Most Make-A-Wish Foundation Requests Fulfilled

No other celebrity has crossed 200 wishes

John Cena make a wish foundation guinness world record granted WWE
John Cena, photo by Gage Skidmore (via Flickr)
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 26, 2022 | 9:09am ET

    John Cena has set a Guinness World Record for most wishes granted via Make-A-Wish Foundation. He’s topped the list with 650 engagements since 2002.

    The Peacemaker star has consistently served as the most requested guest to visit children suffering from critical illnesses for Make-A-Wish. He’s been an outspoken supporter of the cause since first getting involved in 2002 as a professional WWE wrestler, once telling Reuters: “If you ever need me for this ever, I don’t care what I’m doing, I will drop what I’m doing and be involved because I think that’s the coolest thing.”

    Beyond his vocal support, Cena has also stood as a long-time fixture for the non-profit organization, issuing their overall 1,000th wish in 2012 and celebrating his own 500-wish distinction in 2015.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The achievement, which was crossed and verified on July 19th, also appears to be just a formality due to none of Cena’s celebrity contemporaries even passing 200 granted wishes during the non-profit’s 40-plus years in existence. For everybody’s sake, let’s be glad there’s no competition left for the 16-time WWE champion.

    Meanwhile, Cena has a number of films on the way, including his return as Jakob Toretto in the Fast and Furious finale Fast X, a role alongside Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa in Matthew Vaughn’s star-studded Argylle, and the starring spot in the Looney Tunes-inspired Coyote vs. Acme. In August, director James Gunn confirmed via Twitter that the Peacemaker HBO Max series would be back for a second season, despite the turmoil surrounding Warner Bros. Discovery.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

kanye west lost my queen too elizabeth ii kim kardashian

Kanye West Understands How the UK Is Feeling: "I Lost My Queen, Too"

September 26, 2022

roger waters vladimir putin open letter russia ukraine poland concerts canceled classic rock music news war controversy

Roger Waters Pens Open Letter to Putin As His Concerts in Poland Are Canceled

September 26, 2022

Christine and the Queens rien dire redcard new song stream

Christine and the Queens Shares New Synth Pop Ballad "rien dire": Stream

September 26, 2022

metallica zazula tribute show

Metallica to Play Old-School Tribute Concert for Megaforce Records Founders

September 26, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

John Cena Earns Guinness World Record for Most Make-A-Wish Foundation Requests Fulfilled

Menu Shop Search Newsletter