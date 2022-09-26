John Cena Earns Guinness World Record for Most Make-A-Wish Foundation Requests Fulfilled

John Cena has set a Guinness World Record for most wishes granted via Make-A-Wish Foundation. He’s topped the list with 650 engagements since 2002.

The Peacemaker star has consistently served as the most requested guest to visit children suffering from critical illnesses for Make-A-Wish. He’s been an outspoken supporter of the cause since first getting involved in 2002 as a professional WWE wrestler, once telling Reuters: “If you ever need me for this ever, I don’t care what I’m doing, I will drop what I’m doing and be involved because I think that’s the coolest thing.”

Beyond his vocal support, Cena has also stood as a long-time fixture for the non-profit organization, issuing their overall 1,000th wish in 2012 and celebrating his own 500-wish distinction in 2015.

The achievement, which was crossed and verified on July 19th, also appears to be just a formality due to none of Cena’s celebrity contemporaries even passing 200 granted wishes during the non-profit’s 40-plus years in existence. For everybody’s sake, let’s be glad there’s no competition left for the 16-time WWE champion.

Meanwhile, Cena has a number of films on the way, including his return as Jakob Toretto in the Fast and Furious finale Fast X, a role alongside Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa in Matthew Vaughn’s star-studded Argylle, and the starring spot in the Looney Tunes-inspired Coyote vs. Acme. In August, director James Gunn confirmed via Twitter that the Peacemaker HBO Max series would be back for a second season, despite the turmoil surrounding Warner Bros. Discovery.