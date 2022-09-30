John Mellencamp Announces 2023 North American Tour

John Mellencamp has mapped out a massive 76-date North American tour for 2023.

“Live and In Person 2023 Tour” kicks off in Bloomington, Indiana with back-to-back nights on February 5th and 6th. The trek will include multiple nights in New York City, Chicago, Vancouver, Nashville, and San Francisco, as well as stops in major cities like Atlanta, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Toronto, Austin, Boston, St. Louis, and many more.

See the full schedule below. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

The announcement comes just after the opening of a permanent exhibition celebrating Mellencamp at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame called “Legends of Rock: John Mellencamp.” It includes the suit worn in promotional photos for his 2003 album Trouble No More, one of his custom 1976 Fender Telecaster guitars, and an oil painting by Mellencamp himself.

A reissue of Mellencamp’s 1985 album Scarecrow is due out on November 4th. Pre-orders are ongoing.

John Mellencamp 2023 Tour Dates:

02/05 — Bloomington, IN @ Indiana University Auditorium

02/06 — Bloomington, IN @ Indiana University Auditorium

02/08 — Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

02/10 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

02/11 — Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Center for the Arts | Moran Theater

02/13 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

02/14 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

02/15 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

02/18 — Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

02/19 — Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

02/21 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts

02/22 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts

02/24 — New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

02/25 — Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

02/26 — San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

02/28 — Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

03/01 — Dallas @ TX Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

03/11 — Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

03/13 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum

03/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum

03/15 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

03/17 — San Francisco, CA @ Golden Gate Theatre

03/18 — San Francisco, CA @ Golden Gate Theatre

03/19 — Fresno, CA @ Saroyan Theatre

03/21 — Sacramento, CA @ SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center

03/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre

03/24 — Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

03/25 — Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

03/27 — Denver, CO @ Ellie Caulkins Opera House

04/03 — Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

04/04 — Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

04/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

04/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

04/08 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

04/10 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

04/11 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

04/13 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

04/14 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

04/17 — Louisville, KY @ The Kentucky Center

04/18 — Louisville, KY @ The Kentucky Center

04/19 — Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Theater

04/21 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

04/22 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

04/24 — Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

04/25 — Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

05/05 — Evansville, IN @ Old National Events Plaza

05/06 — Evansville, IN @ Old National Events Plaza

05/08 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

05/09 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

05/10 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

05/12 — Cincinnati, OH @ Aronoff Center

05/13 — Cincinnati, OH @ Aronoff Center

05/15 — Fort Wayne, IN @ Embassy Theatre

05/16 — Fort Wayne, IN @ Embassy Theatre

05/17 — Columbus, Ohio @ Palace Theatre

05/19 — Greenville, SC @ Peace Center

05/20 — Durham, NC @ DPAC

05/22 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center

05/23 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center

05/25 — Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square

05/26 — Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square

06/02 — Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric

06/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ Kimmel Cultural Campus

06/05 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

06/06 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

06/07 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

06/10 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center – Wang Theatre

06/11 — Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center

06/13 — Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre

06/14 — Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre

06/16 — Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center

06/17 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

06/19 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

06/21 — Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall

06/23 — South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center

06/24 — South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center