John Mellencamp Announces 2023 North American Tour

John Mellencamp has mapped out a massive 76-date North American tour for 2023.
“Live and In Person 2023 Tour” kicks off in Bloomington, Indiana with back-to-back nights on February 5th and 6th. The trek will include multiple nights in New York City, Chicago, Vancouver, Nashville, and San Francisco, as well as stops in major cities like Atlanta, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Toronto, Austin, Boston, St. Louis, and many more.
See the full schedule below. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
The announcement comes just after the opening of a permanent exhibition celebrating Mellencamp at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame called “Legends of Rock: John Mellencamp.” It includes the suit worn in promotional photos for his 2003 album Trouble No More, one of his custom 1976 Fender Telecaster guitars, and an oil painting by Mellencamp himself.
A reissue of Mellencamp’s 1985 album Scarecrow is due out on November 4th. Pre-orders are ongoing.
John Mellencamp 2023 Tour Dates:
02/05 — Bloomington, IN @ Indiana University Auditorium
02/06 — Bloomington, IN @ Indiana University Auditorium
02/08 — Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
02/10 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
02/11 — Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Center for the Arts | Moran Theater
02/13 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
02/14 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
02/15 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
02/18 — Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
02/19 — Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
02/21 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts
02/22 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts
02/24 — New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
02/25 — Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
02/26 — San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
02/28 — Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
03/01 — Dallas @ TX Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
03/11 — Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
03/13 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum
03/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum
03/15 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
03/17 — San Francisco, CA @ Golden Gate Theatre
03/18 — San Francisco, CA @ Golden Gate Theatre
03/19 — Fresno, CA @ Saroyan Theatre
03/21 — Sacramento, CA @ SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center
03/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre
03/24 — Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas
03/25 — Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas
03/27 — Denver, CO @ Ellie Caulkins Opera House
04/03 — Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
04/04 — Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
04/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
04/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
04/08 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
04/10 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
04/11 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
04/13 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
04/14 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
04/17 — Louisville, KY @ The Kentucky Center
04/18 — Louisville, KY @ The Kentucky Center
04/19 — Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Theater
04/21 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
04/22 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
04/24 — Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
04/25 — Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
05/05 — Evansville, IN @ Old National Events Plaza
05/06 — Evansville, IN @ Old National Events Plaza
05/08 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
05/09 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
05/10 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
05/12 — Cincinnati, OH @ Aronoff Center
05/13 — Cincinnati, OH @ Aronoff Center
05/15 — Fort Wayne, IN @ Embassy Theatre
05/16 — Fort Wayne, IN @ Embassy Theatre
05/17 — Columbus, Ohio @ Palace Theatre
05/19 — Greenville, SC @ Peace Center
05/20 — Durham, NC @ DPAC
05/22 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center
05/23 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center
05/25 — Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square
05/26 — Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square
06/02 — Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric
06/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ Kimmel Cultural Campus
06/05 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
06/06 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
06/07 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
06/10 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center – Wang Theatre
06/11 — Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center
06/13 — Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre
06/14 — Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre
06/16 — Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center
06/17 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
06/19 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
06/21 — Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall
06/23 — South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center
06/24 — South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center