John Mellencamp Announces 2023 North American Tour

Including multiple nights in New York City, Chicago, Nashville, and more

John Mellencamp 2023 North American Tour dates
John Mellencamp, photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images
September 30, 2022 | 11:29am ET

    John Mellencamp has mapped out a massive 76-date North American tour for 2023.

    “Live and In Person 2023 Tour” kicks off in Bloomington, Indiana with back-to-back nights on February 5th and 6th. The trek will include multiple nights in New York City, Chicago, Vancouver, Nashville, and San Francisco, as well as stops in major cities like Atlanta, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Toronto, Austin, Boston, St. Louis, and many more.

    See the full schedule below. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    The announcement comes just after the opening of a permanent exhibition celebrating Mellencamp at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame called “Legends of Rock: John Mellencamp.” It includes the suit worn in promotional photos for his 2003 album Trouble No More, one of his custom 1976 Fender Telecaster guitars, and an oil painting by Mellencamp himself.

    A reissue of Mellencamp’s 1985 album Scarecrow is due out on November 4th. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    John Mellencamp 2023 Tour Dates:
    02/05 — Bloomington, IN @ Indiana University Auditorium
    02/06 — Bloomington, IN @ Indiana University Auditorium
    02/08 — Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
    02/10 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
    02/11 — Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Center for the Arts | Moran Theater
    02/13 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
    02/14 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
    02/15 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
    02/18 — Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
    02/19 — Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
    02/21 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts
    02/22 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts
    02/24 — New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
    02/25 — Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
    02/26 — San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
    02/28 — Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
    03/01 — Dallas @ TX Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
    03/11 — Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
    03/13 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum
    03/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum
    03/15 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    03/17 — San Francisco, CA @ Golden Gate Theatre
    03/18 — San Francisco, CA @ Golden Gate Theatre
    03/19 — Fresno, CA @ Saroyan Theatre
    03/21 — Sacramento, CA @ SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center
    03/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre
    03/24 — Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas
    03/25 — Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas
    03/27 — Denver, CO @ Ellie Caulkins Opera House
    04/03 — Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
    04/04 — Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
    04/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
    04/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
    04/08 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
    04/10 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
    04/11 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
    04/13 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
    04/14 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
    04/17 — Louisville, KY @ The Kentucky Center
    04/18 — Louisville, KY @ The Kentucky Center
    04/19 — Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Theater
    04/21 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
    04/22 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
    04/24 — Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
    04/25 — Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
    05/05 — Evansville, IN @ Old National Events Plaza
    05/06 — Evansville, IN @ Old National Events Plaza
    05/08 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    05/09 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    05/10 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    05/12 — Cincinnati, OH @ Aronoff Center
    05/13 — Cincinnati, OH @ Aronoff Center
    05/15 — Fort Wayne, IN @ Embassy Theatre
    05/16 — Fort Wayne, IN @ Embassy Theatre
    05/17 — Columbus, Ohio @ Palace Theatre
    05/19 — Greenville, SC @ Peace Center
    05/20 — Durham, NC @ DPAC
    05/22 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center
    05/23 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center
    05/25 — Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square
    05/26 — Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square
    06/02 — Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric
    06/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ Kimmel Cultural Campus
    06/05 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
    06/06 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
    06/07 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
    06/10 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center – Wang Theatre
    06/11 — Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center
    06/13 — Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre
    06/14 — Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre
    06/16 — Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center
    06/17 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
    06/19 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
    06/21 — Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall
    06/23 — South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center
    06/24 — South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center

