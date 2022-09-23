Jon Hamm Gave Up 60% of Confess, Fletch Salary to Help Finish the Film

Jon Hamm was so committed to getting his latest movie Confess, Fletch made that he gave up more than half his salary to finance the last few days of filming, according to director Greg Mottola.

As the Superbad director explained to Uproxx, Miramax executive Bill Block was only able to cover 27 days of shooting, so Mottola and Hamm set out to raise extra funding to finance three more days. However, they weren’t able to find any backers. “Everyone said, ‘I don’t know that this kind of comedy works in this day and age,'” Mottola explained. “They just had a kind of like, ‘Who’s Fletch? I don’t think anyone cares anymore.'”

“Basically, what we did is Jon gave back 60%of his salary to the budget,” Mottola said. “I gave back some of my salary, not as much as Jon because he’s richer than me and I’ve got three kids. And we bought three more days of shooting. We got it up to 30 days in Boston and one day in Rome. And we said, ‘Fuck it, we’re insane, we’re dumb. We’re going to make this movie.’ And then Miramax really supported us, creatively. They didn’t fight us on people we wanted to cast.”

Confess, Fletch is based on Gregory Mcdonald’s 1976 novel of the same name, which previously inspired two ’80s comedies starring Chevy Chase. Mottola revealed they did a table read with Chase to possibly include him in the film, but was concerned that would make it harder for the movie to stand on its own.

“If there are too many Easter eggs, if there are too many links?” Mottola said. “And I’m also personally a little tired of movies that rely too heavily on nostalgia. Plus, there wasn’t a great role for him. We didn’t want to just walk through the movie and distract everyone.”

It turns out Hamm and Mottola made the right move to essentially put their own money into Confess, Fletch. The film has been a critical success, and there is a sequel in the works based on the novel Fletch’s Fortune. In our review, Robert Ham praised the movie’s “lived-in charm, snappy dialogue, and Hamm’s star appeal” and concluded it has “all the ingredients to be a sneaky success.”

Nearly a decade since his career-defining role in Mad Men, Hamm has been especially busy of late. He recently starred in the blockbuster hit Top Gun: Maverick, and is set to appear in upcoming seasons of Fargo and The Eric Andre Show.