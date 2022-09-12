Menu
My15: José González Shares the Playlist of Songs That Have Been on Repeat Since 2007

It's Consequence's 15th anniversary, and we're sharing artist-curated playlists that reflect their music taste of the last 15 years

Jose Gonzalez My15 Playlist
José González, photo by Peter Toggeth and Mikel Cee Karlsson/Illustration by Steven Fiche
September 12, 2022 | 9:30am ET

    It’s Consequence‘s 15th anniversary, and all September long we’ll be sharing artist-curated playlists that reflect the evolution of their music taste throughout the last 15 years. For today’s inaugural My15 playlist, folk musician José González shares his selections.

    Since his very first solo album in 2003, José González has operated with patience. His material is never rushed or forced, always heartfelt and honest, and crafted with the utmost care. His most recent LP Local Valleyreleased back in September 2021, saw the Swedish singer-songwriter retain his usual meditative folk, but with a new emphasis on electronic beats, and even a cover of his band Junip’s song “Line of Fire,” known for its use in promotional materials for Breaking Bad‘s historic finale in 2013.

    Needless to say, José González’s career has only blossomed in the last 15 years, and so has his music taste. He recently wrapped up several US tour dates in support of Local Valley, but if you’re looking for a different look into González’s musical mind, check out his My15 playlist below. In addition to the recently-released Ela Minus remix of Local Valley cut “Visions,” González lists many global selections, including songs from Rosalía, Nina Simone, and more.

