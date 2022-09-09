Josh Gad on Central Park’s Meat Loaf-style Power Ballad and the Return of Kristen Bell and Sam Richardson

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Josh Gad joins Kyle Meredith to talk about Season Three of Apple TV+’s Central Park, which Gad co-created with Loren Bouchard (Bob’s Burgers) and Nora Smith.

The actor tells us about the new showrunners, changes, and opportunities with this latest season, including having Kristen Bell return in a new character and creating the interim mayor role especially for Sam Richardson. He also discusses the Meat Loaf-style power ballad that Mike Viola wrote for his character; having Regina Spektor and Sara Bareilles back; and his songwriter wish list that includes Lin Manuel Miranda, Andre 3000, Elton John, and Jonathan Richman.

