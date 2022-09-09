Menu
Josh Gad on Central Park’s Meat Loaf-style Power Ballad and the Return of Kristen Bell and Sam Richardson

The actor talks Season 3 of the Apple TV+ show and reveals his songwriter wish list

Josh Gad Central Park
Kyle Meredith with Josh Gad, photo courtesy of NBCUniversal, Central Park courtesy of Apple TV+
Consequence Staff
September 9, 2022 | 10:48am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Josh Gad joins Kyle Meredith to talk about Season Three of Apple TV+’s Central Park, which Gad co-created with Loren Bouchard (Bob’s Burgers) and Nora Smith.

    The actor tells us about the new showrunners, changes, and opportunities with this latest season, including having Kristen Bell return in a new character and creating the interim mayor role especially for Sam Richardson. He also discusses the Meat Loaf-style power ballad that Mike Viola wrote for his character; having Regina Spektor and Sara Bareilles back; and his songwriter wish list that includes Lin Manuel Miranda, Andre 3000, Elton John, and Jonathan Richman.

    Listen to Josh Gad discuss Central Park and more on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast above, or via the YouTube player below. When you’re done, make sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date on all our shows by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

