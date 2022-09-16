Kanye West “Hasn’t Read Any Book,” Says “It’s Like Eating Brussels Sprouts”

Grass is green, water is wet, and Kanye West doesn’t read. The rapper, business mogul, and private school founder (?) recently revealed that he “[hasn’t] read any book,” likening it to “eating Brussels sprouts.”

The topic came up on the latest episode of Alo Yoga’s Alo Mind Full podcast, when co-founder Danny Harris mentioned a certain book about confidence that he found inspiring: “Ye was telling me that he hasn’t read this book, but I was telling him that every positive attribute, he naturally embodies. And that’s extraordinary to have that confidence.”

Kanye interjected, “When you said I hadn’t read this book, I actually haven’t read any book. Reading is like eating Brussel sprouts for me. And talking is like getting the Giorgio Baldi corn ravioli.” (For our fellow plebeians: That’s a celebrity hotspot Italian restaurant in the Palisades.)

Brussels sprout slander aside, Ye briefly touched on his business partnerships with Gap and Adidas — the former of which he severed just yesterday: “I honestly believe that Gap and Adidas are part of a bigger plan to marginalize American companies and American industry,” he said. “Which is the opposite of what Danny’s doing… In this prison of finger pointing and name calling, a little crack of light, a little Shawshank Redemption came through that prison cell at that factory today.”

Ye’s latest endeavor outside of music, however, has been his Christian prep school Donda Academy, which supposedly welcomed its first classes of students a few weeks ago. However, the school has been raising eyebrows for a number of reasons, including reports that its principal has no previous experience working in education and that families have been forced to sign NDAs.

On the Alo podcast, Ye discussed the use of technology in the classroom: “I can have a tendency to just be, like, paranoid of robots, but it’s a way that we have to exist,” he said. “I spent way more hours in Star Wars than I spent in college.” Sounds reasonable and not at all concerning.

You can watch the whole episode below. The conversation about Kanye’s book aversion begins around the 2:30 mark.

In other questionable Ye quotes as of late, he said that Queen Elizabeth II’s death inspired him to “release all grudges,” a particularly bold statement considering his public feuds with Pete Davidson, Kid Cudi, John Legend, and more.