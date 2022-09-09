Menu
Kanye West “Releasing All Grudges” After Queen Elizabeth II’s Death

West says he's "leaning into the light"

Kanye West (photo by Gotham/GC Image) and Queen Elizabeth II
September 9, 2022 | 11:08am ET

    Queen Elizabeth II’s death has apparently inspired Kanye West to do some self-reflection. In an Instagram post paying tribute to Her Majesty, West promised to give up all of his many grudges.

    “Life is precious,” he wrote in a slideshow containing two photos of the Queen in her younger days. “Releasing all grudges today. Leaning into the light.”

    West didn’t go into any specifics, so it’s anybody’s guess which grudges he’s referring to and whether he actually plans to let go for more than 24 hours. He certainly has plenty of high-profile feuds to squash, whether it’s Pete Davidson, Kid Cudi, or John Legend. Earlier this week, he also went on a tirade about his treatment in partnerships with Gap and Adidas.

    Related Video

    Throughout Davidson’s nine-month relationship with West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian, the rapper made verbal and physical threats against the comedian. Naturally, West celebrated on Instagram after the couple broke up in August. As a result of all the online harassment, Davidson reportedly sought trauma therapy.

    Meanwhile, Kid Cudi has said it would take a “motherfucking miracle” to mend fences with West again after being cut from Donda 2 solely due to his friendship with Davidson. “Do you know how it feels to wake up one day, look at your social media, and you’re trending because somebody’s talking some shit about you?” he told Esquire.

    Stay tuned to find out how long West’s newfound perspective lasts.

