Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Keanu Reeves to Return for Constantine Sequel

From original director Francis Lawrence

keanu reeves constantine 2
Constantine (Warner Bros.)
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 17, 2022 | 12:11pm ET

    Keanu Reeves is set to return for Constantine 2, a sequel to the 2005 superhero film, from director Francis Lawrence.

    As The Hollywood Reporter notes, Lawrence is also returning for the sequel, while Akiva Goldsman will serve pen the script. The first Constantine film was written by Kevin Brodbin and Frank Cappello.

    Based on DC’s Hellblazer comic, Constantine centers Reeves as John Constantine, an exorcist who travels between Earth and Hell in his communications with half-angels and half-demons. Really, his character is more of an anti-hero than a superhero, as he’s pretty cynical about his abilities.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The release of Constantine 2 is another sign of Warner Bros. Discovery’s newfound preference for superhero films over television shows. J.J. Abrams was developing a Constantine series for HBO Max, but it will no longer be released on the platform. The series could find a home elsewhere, but for now, Abrams is listed as producer on the sequel film, as is Goldsman.

    Reeves is in full-on DC Superhero Mode these days, as he recently voiced Batman in the animated film DC League of Super-Pets. Next up, he’ll return as John Wick in John Wick 4, due out next March. Revisit our ranking of Reeves’ 10 Most Iconic Roles here.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

magic mike 3 last dance theatrical release date

Magic Mike's Last Dance Gets Theatrical Release Date

September 16, 2022

Moonage Daydream Review David Bowie

Moonage Daydream Captures David Bowie's Legacy and a Life Lived Magnificently: Review

September 16, 2022

Confess Fletch Review Jon Hamm

Confess, Fletch Review: Jon Hamm Finds His Perfect Post-Mad Men Role

September 16, 2022

The Woman King Review Viola Davis

The Woman King Celebrates Forgotten Badass Women Without Becoming a Cheap Girlboss Statement: Review

September 16, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Keanu Reeves to Return for Constantine Sequel

Menu Shop Search Newsletter