Kevin Sorbo Thinks He’d Win an Oscar if He Played an “Islamic Pedophile Terrorist”

Besides 2011’s Soul Surfer and 2014’s God’s Not Dead, Kevin Sorbo hasn’t done much in the way of major Hollywood projects since Hercules: The Legendary Journeys wrapped in 1999, and he says his faith and politics are to blame. The actor, who has jumped down the Trump rabbit hole in recent years, claims being a conservative Christian has hurt his career — but that he’d be a shoo-in for an Oscar if he “played a radical Islamic pedophile terrorist.”

“My manager and agent called me in about 10 or 11 years ago and said, ‘We can’t work with you anymore because you’re conservative and a Christian,’ which is like being a double leper, apparently, in Hollywood,” Sorbo said during a recent appearance on the ominously titled program Just the News, Not Noise. “The whole thing in Hollywood is, they all scream for tolerance. They scream for freedom of speech. But as you know, it’s all a one way street with them.”

Besides his typical conservative victim complex, Sorbo said his penchant for positivity has kept him out of major projects. “I’m doing movies that have love and hope, redemption, faith, laughter — things that Hollywood won’t do.”

Advertisement

Related Video

“I got a call from Netflix saying, ‘Hey, we know you have a strong foot in this inspirational world. We want to open an inspirational division here at Netflix.’ Had three or four meetings with them over a couple months, gave them some great projects for series or for movies, they still didn’t make a move on it. I think there’s such a weird ideology. I still think they want to, but they’re afraid, ‘Oh my gosh, we’ll get a backlash within the Hollywood elites if we do a movie that’s got a positive message in it.'”

Sorbo then went all-in with the especially positive quip: “I always joke that if I played a radical Islamic pedophile terrorist in a movie, I’d get nominated for an Academy Award.” Watch a clip of his interview below.

Last year, Sorbo inspired his his Hercules colleague, Xena star Lucy Lawless, to call out his conservative dramatics on Twitter when he spread misinformation about the January 6th insurrection.

Advertisement