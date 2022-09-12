Kid Cudi and Jessica Williams Start a Cool Kid Love Story in Trailer for Netflix Special Entergalactic: Watch

Kid Cudi’s long-awaited animated Netflix special Entergalactic begins streaming later this month, and in the freshly released trailer for the project, Jessica Williams, Timothée Chalamet, and about a hundred other big names set the scene for a cool kid love story that could only happen in New York City. Check out the clip below.

In Entergalactic, Cudi plays the “charming, creative visionary” Jabari, while Chalamet plays his best friend and weed dealer Jimmy. Six months after breaking up with his ex, Carmen (Vanessa Hudgens), Jabari meets Meadow (Williams), an up-and-coming photographer. Naturally, the artsy duo immediately hit it off, and Jabari’s friends — including Ty Dolla $ign and Laura Harrier, because of course — beg him not to mess up the budding relationship.

It also features Macaulay Culkin, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Teyana Taylor, Christopher Abbott, Keith David, and Arturo Castro. The special comes from Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, who co-wrote and executive produced it with Ian Edelman (How to Make It in America). The project begins streaming on September 30th.

Entergalactic is also the name of Cudi’s upcoming eighth studio album, which also drops on September 30th. A song from the record, “Do What I Want,” actually soundtracks the special’s trailer. The rapper is in the midst of his “To the Moon – 2022 World Tour”; grab tickets to those shows via Ticketmaster.